Oven-baked pork ribs with tamarind BBQ sauce for game day dinner

Chef Jacqueline Kleis of Wild Fork Foods —an online gourmet grocer—knows meat. And we know how game day hits: Ribs.

"Wild Fork started in Miami, and that’s where a lot of the flavors in our recipes come from. Tamarind is one of my favorite ingredients — it’s a natural tenderizer that makes it perfect for pork or other cuts, and the tangy, sweet and sour flavor is flavorful and tropical," says Kleis.

"Tamarind barbecue sauce is a great way to elevate your game day –it’s delicious with anything you’re serving — from chicken wings to ribs, or as a dipping sauce for shrimp or instead of ketchup for sweet potato or other fries."

Get the full recipe for her go-to pork rib entrée below.

Oven-Baked Tamarind Pork Ribs by Wild Fork

Makes 4-6 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 2.5 hours

Ingredients:

3.5 lbs antibiotic-free pork St. Louis spare ribs, thawed

¼ cup canola oil

½ cup, smoked pecan wood rub or rub of choice

Coarse sea salt, to taste

2 cups BBQ sauce

⅔ cup seedless tamarind paste

½ cup water

Instructions: