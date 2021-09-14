Smoked buffalo chicken dip from 'The Grilling Dad': Try the recipe

If you're searching for a solid dip to whip up for an NFL watch party, try this lip-smacking creation from Shawn Hill, owner and pitmaster at TheGrillingDad .

"This is perfect for game day because it's packed with flavor with just a few ingredients," Hill tells Fox News. "It's the type of dish you can throw in the smoker and let it cook while you're prepping other game day festivities," he continues, noting that kids often clamor for more of this easy recipe .

The Grilling Dad's Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip

Serves 8

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 cups smoked chicken, shredded

2 cups Frank's Buffalo Sauce or buffalo sauce of choice

32 oz Pepper Jack cheese, shredded

16 oz cream cheese, softened

1 ⅓ cup sour cream

4 ounces of Ranch seasoning

8 oz Bleu cheese, crumbled

2 tbsp red onion, minced

2 tbsp cilantro, roughly chopped

Directions: