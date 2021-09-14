Smoked buffalo chicken dip from 'The Grilling Dad': Try the recipe
"Perfect for game day" and "packed with flavor"
If you're searching for a solid dip to whip up for an NFL watch party, try this lip-smacking creation from Shawn Hill, owner and pitmaster at TheGrillingDad.
"This is perfect for game day because it's packed with flavor with just a few ingredients," Hill tells Fox News. "It's the type of dish you can throw in the smoker and let it cook while you're prepping other game day festivities," he continues, noting that kids often clamor for more of this easy recipe.
The Grilling Dad's Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip
Serves 8
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
4 cups smoked chicken, shredded
2 cups Frank's Buffalo Sauce or buffalo sauce of choice
32 oz Pepper Jack cheese, shredded
16 oz cream cheese, softened
1 ⅓ cup sour cream
4 ounces of Ranch seasoning
8 oz Bleu cheese, crumbled
2 tbsp red onion, minced
2 tbsp cilantro, roughly chopped
Directions:
- Preheat Smoker to 350ºF
- Start by mixing two cheeses and sour cream together. The cream cheese, sour cream, and Pepper Jack should be mixed together thoroughly before you add the Ranch seasoning packets. Once this is all mixed, layer it on the bottom of a 12-inch cast iron pan (or whatever pan you’ll be using)
- Mix the shredded chicken with your buffalo sauce of choice, so it is evenly coated.
- Spread this chicken mixture on top of the cheesy bottom layer with which you started.
- Once you have the main two layers set, top the chicken with crumbled blue cheese. Place the skillet in the pre-heated smoker and heat it up until the cheese begins to bubble (this should take around 15 minutes).
- Top with red onion and cilantro before serving.