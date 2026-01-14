Las Vegas tourism crashes to early 2000s levels as visitors flee the city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas continues to see a tourism slump, echoing numbers that are similar from nearly two decades ago.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LCVA) released its year-end summary for 2025 this week.

There were 35,457,000 people who visited Sin City — down 7.4% from 2024, the report says.

The highest visitation year ever recorded in Las Vegas was in 2019, with 42,523,700 people before a dip during the coronavirus pandemic, according to LCVA data.

Visitor volume in 2025 closely mirrors the levels seen in 2000, 2002 and 2003.

Total occupancy in 2025 was 80.7%, with average room rates at $183.51 and a convention attendance of 5,682,200.

In comparison to 2024, convention attendance, visitors, occupancy and the daily roommate were all down.

Steve Hill, LVCVA president, reportedly spoke about the effect that tariffs have had on both returning and potential new visitors.

"Some of the decisions our administration has made around international relations [have] caused a drop in tourism," said Hill, according to local outlet KTNV Las Vegas.

The latest month-end summary of November reports that international visitors were down, with 239,500 tourists compared to 303,834 tourists last year.

Hill added, "Our international visitation is flat, but is making up for a 20+% drop in tourism from Canada, which is our largest international source of visitation."

Circa Resort & Casino CEO Derek Stevens previously told Fox News Digital that international tourism is down across an array of locations.

"I think everyone is in a position where you can say we're missing some of our Canadian friends who aren't visiting this year," said Stevens.

He also said he believes the lack of international visitors right now may be due to the overall global economy and exchange rates.

Rick Harrison of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas previously told Fox News Digital he remains hopeful tourism will pick up, but acknowledged the city hasn't been getting as many visitors as it once did.

"I’d say probably 40% to 50% of the people I get are international," said Harrison.