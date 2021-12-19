National Sangria Day: Celebrate Christmas early with this winter sparkling sangria

Dec. 20 is National Sangria Day, and Skyy Vodka has a sweet and tart recipe you’ll want to test out before you have holiday visitors over.

Skyy has named the bubbly fruit-based cocktail the "Winter Sparkling Sangria," and it includes blood orange-flavored vodka, cranberry and lime juice and sparkling wine.

10 TASTY SANGRIA RECIPES

The spirits brand designed the recipe with its namesake vodka in mind, but you can use any blood orange vodka or wine you might have in your home bar. If you’re not much of a sparkling wine fan, Skyy says you can switch it out for champagne or prosecco. The company recommends Cinzano Prosecco, another Campari America-owned brand.

Materials You’ll Need:

Wine glass

Stirrer

Optional punch bowl and ladle

WHERE WAS THE MARGARITA INVENTED?

Ingredients:

2 parts Skyy Infusions Blood Orange

¾ part simple syrup

¾ part lime juice

1 part cranberry juice cocktail

Sparkling wine, champagne or Cinzano Prosecco

THE BEST WINE, BEER, SPIRITS AND BOOZE-FREE BEVERAGES TO GIFT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions:

Fill your wine glass or punch bowl with ice cubes. Pour in your blood orange-flavored vodka, cranberry and lime juice, and simple syrup and stir. Top your sangria serving with sparkling wine, champagne or Cinzano Prosecco. Garnish with handful of cranberries and a blood orange (or lime) wedge.