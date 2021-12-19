Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cocktail
Published

National Sangria Day: Celebrate Christmas early with this winter sparkling sangria

This 'Winter Sparkling Sangria' is bright and bubbly cocktail that’s perfect for Christmas or New Year’s Eve

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Learn how to make classic cocktails on ‘Fox & Friends’ Video

Learn how to make classic cocktails on ‘Fox & Friends’

Capitol Lounge bartender Farrell Parker teaches the hosts how to make some classic cocktails.

Dec. 20 is National Sangria Day, and Skyy Vodka has a sweet and tart recipe you’ll want to test out before you have holiday visitors over.

Skyy has named the bubbly fruit-based cocktail the "Winter Sparkling Sangria," and it includes blood orange-flavored vodka, cranberry and lime juice and sparkling wine.

10 TASTY SANGRIA RECIPES

The spirits brand designed the recipe with its namesake vodka in mind, but you can use any blood orange vodka or wine you might have in your home bar. If you’re not much of a sparkling wine fan, Skyy says you can switch it out for champagne or prosecco. The company recommends Cinzano Prosecco, another Campari America-owned brand.

Skyy Vodka shares its red Winter Sparkling Sangria recipe with Fox News in time for National Sangria Day.

Skyy Vodka shares its red Winter Sparkling Sangria recipe with Fox News in time for National Sangria Day. (Skyy Vodka)

Materials You’ll Need:

  • Wine glass
  • Stirrer
  • Optional punch bowl and ladle

WHERE WAS THE MARGARITA INVENTED?

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Skyy Infusions Blood Orange
  • ¾ part simple syrup
  • ¾ part lime juice
  • 1 part cranberry juice cocktail
  • Sparkling wine, champagne or Cinzano Prosecco

THE BEST WINE, BEER, SPIRITS AND BOOZE-FREE BEVERAGES TO GIFT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Skyy Vodka's Winter Sparkling Sangria is made with blood orange-flavored vodka, simple syrup, cranberry juice, lime juice and sparkling wine.

Skyy Vodka's Winter Sparkling Sangria is made with blood orange-flavored vodka, simple syrup, cranberry juice, lime juice and sparkling wine. (Skyy Vodka)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions:

  1. Fill your wine glass or punch bowl with ice cubes.
  2. Pour in your blood orange-flavored vodka, cranberry and lime juice, and simple syrup and stir.
  3. Top your sangria serving with sparkling wine, champagne or Cinzano Prosecco.
  4. Garnish with handful of cranberries and a blood orange (or lime) wedge.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.