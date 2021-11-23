Pumpkin pie pops for a festive Thanksgiving treat: Try the recipe

Got youngsters who love pumpkin pie? Delight them with these pumpkin pie pops . Or, better yet, have them join in the kitchen as your sous chef.

"My kids love pumpkin pie. So I wanted to make a fun and unique variation. That's when I came up with these easy-to-make pumpkin pie pops," says Elia Garrison at Conservamome.com . And when Garrison says easy, she really means it. Requiring only a handful of ingredients, these festive pie pops only take about 20 minutes to prep.

Pumpkin Pie Pops by Elia Garrison at Conservamome.com

Makes 7 pie pops

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time:25 minutes

Ingredients:

-2 Premade Pie crusts (1 Package)

-4" cookie-cutter, like this one

For filling:

-1 cup pumpkin purée

-1/2 cup of brown sugar

-2 Teaspoons of Pumpkin Pie Spice

-1 teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

-1 Beaten Egg

For caramel drizzle:

-15-20 Caramel Candies

-1 Tablespoon of Heavy Whipping Cream

For pops:

-6-inch lollipop sticks

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 °F.

2. Combine the pumpkin purée, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract in a small bowl and mix well. Set aside.

3. Roll pie crusts flat with a rolling pin. Use a pumpkin cookie cutter to cut out the pumpkin shapes. On a parchment-lined baking sheet or a silicone baking mat, set out half of the pumpkin shapes. Brush the beaten egg over the top of each of the pumpkin shapes.

4. Add a small spoonful of pumpkin mixture to the center of the shape, being sure to leave at least half an inch of space around the outer edges of the pumpkin shape to seal it closed.

5. Gently press the lollipop stick into the pie mixture and dough. There should be at least one inch of lollipop stick pressed into the dough.

6. Line up the other half of the pumpkin shapes on top of each bottom pumpkin shape and the pumpkin mixture. Crimp the edges closed slightly with your fingers. Then, using a fork, crimp around the edges of the pumpkin shape to seal it completely. Brush the top of the pumpkins with the beaten egg. Bake at 350 °F for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown.

7. Combine the caramels and heavy whipping cream and microwave for about 35 seconds. Mix well, microwave longer if necessary until it becomes a sauce.

8. Drizzle the caramel mixture over pies. Let the caramel set for 15 minutes and enjoy.