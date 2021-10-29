5 Thanksgiving desserts from pecan pie to slow cooker sticky caramel pumpkin cake

This Thanksgiving, breathe new excitement into your Thanksgiving dessert spread with one of these delectable recipes.

Whether you want to get inventive and make mini pumpkin pie bites on your grill or bake up an old-fashioned pecan pie, we’ve just got the inspiration for you.

Old Fashioned Pecan Pie by Melanie Cagle of The Cagle Diaries

"This recipe is an 'old-timer’s' recipe, passed down from my grandma, and there's a reason it's lasted this long," Melanie Cagle of The Cagle Diaries tells Fox News. "It's easy, it's fast, and it's super delicious. A firm crust with an ooey-gooey sweet filling makes this pecan pie a firm favorite on Thanksgiving! This dish is perfect served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream."

Ingredients:

1 Refrigerated Pie Crust

1-½ Cups Pecans, chopped

4 Tablespoons Butter, unsalted

1 Cup Light Brown Sugar

1 Teaspoon Cinnamon

¼ Teaspoon Nutmeg

¾ Cup Corn Syrup

1 Tablespoon Vanilla Extract

3 Large Eggs

Get the full recipe here .

Raspberry Fluff Pie, by Nicole Johnson of Or Whatever You Do

"When I'm hosting Thanksgiving, no-bake desserts are my best friend," says Nicole Johnson of Or Whatever You Do . "I know someone I invite will always come through with the pumpkin and apple pies, so I like to make something different with this no-bake raspberry fluff pie," she continues, noting that this recipe can be made in advance of the big day.

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups crushed graham crackers

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup raspberry jam

2 cups whipping cream

3 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 cups mini marshmallows

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

1 3/4 cups whole milk

3.4 oz instant cheesecake pudding mix

2 pints of fresh raspberries

Get the full recipe here .

Slow Cooker Sticky Caramel Pumpkin Cake by Daniel Zehr of Platter Talk

"In two short hours, you can make this Crockpot miracle without ever having to turn your oven on," says Daniel Zehr of Platter Talk . "For added convenience, buy a jar of your favorite caramel sauce, or whip up a homemade batch yourself."

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or ground cinnamon

1 ⅓ cups sugar

1 cup butter, softened

4 eggs at room temperature

1 can (15 oz) pumpkin purée

1 jar (16 oz) caramel sauce

Get the full recipe here .

Stewed Apples No Sugar Added by KeyVion Miller RDN, LD/N of The Miller's Kitchen

Looking for a healthier Thanksgiving dessert? "These stewed apples are like apple pie but minus all the calories," says KeyVion Miller RDN, LD/N of The Miller's Kitchen . "I love these because they are super easy to make for anyone who doesn't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen." Miller suggests serving these stewed apples with ice cream or Greek yogurt, and adding a bit of crunch with a tablespoon or two of granola. If you have leftovers, stewed apples are perfect for breakfast with pancakes, waffles, French toast, or biscuits, she says.

Ingredients:

½ cup 100% apple juice

2 large Granny Smith apples

Ground cinnamon, to taste

Ground ginger, to taste

Get the full recipe here .

Grilled Mini Pumpkin Pie Bites by Jason Collins of Kitchen Laughter

"We love to cook pumpkin pies, but it is even better to have bite-sized treats," says Jason Collins of Kitchen Laughter . "Best of all, you can make this in 30 minutes on the grill, and you don't have to heat up the kitchen while everything else is cooking." FYI: This dessert is grilled in a muffin tin.

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Refrigerated Pie Dough

15 oz Pumpkin Purée (not pumpkin pie filling)

2 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 teaspoon Vanilla

1 can Sweetened Condensed Milk (not evaporated milk)

2 Eggs

Whipped Topping, to taste (you can use the refrigerated canned version)

Get the full recipe here .