Easy air fryer apple pie recipe for Thanksgiving

Sure, you could bake an apple pie in the oven. But did you know you can use your air fryer to whip up tantalizing desserts, too? Whether you’re low on oven real estate this Thanksgiving or simply want to try a new cooking technique, the air fryer is a great option for cooking pie.

"Yes, you can use your air fryer this Thanksgiving [to make] warm apple pie," says Samantha Milner at RecipeThis.com, adding that the golden crust on the apple pie is particularly nice.

Air Fryer Apple Pie by Samantha Milner at RecipeThis.com

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients list:

14 oz Air Fryer Pie Crust

11.5 oz Small Apple Chunks

Approximately 2 oz Superfine Sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1 Small Lemon zest and juice

2 Tsp Cinnamon

0.5 Tsp Nutmeg

1 Tsp Mixed Spice

1 Small Egg for egg wash

Superfine sugar for sprinkling

Instructions:

1. Roll out your pie crust and place it into the bottom of your pie pan.

2. Place your just peeled and diced apples, along with your lemon, cinnamon and nutmeg into the pie pan and push it down and make sure there are no apple gaps.

3. Add the second layer of pie crust over your apples and press down. Stab with a knife in the middle to allow the pie room to breathe and using a pastry brush add a layer of egg wash.

4. Place on the middle shelf in the air fryer oven and cook for 30 minutes at 360 °F

5. Serve with either cream, ice cream or custard.

