LIFESTYLE
Published

Andre Rush, Army veteran and celebrity chef, brings fresh awareness to PTSD, suicide prevention

During Black History Month, 'Fox & Friends' profiles an Army veteran and former White House chef as he reaches out to those in need

By Christina Coleman | Fox News
Chef Andre Rush grew up in a housing project in Columbus, Mississippi

He faced poverty, racism and violence. 

None of that, however, stopped him from accomplishing his dreams and serving his country.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1993 and became one of the top chefs in the United States military. 

He also served as a White House chef under four different presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald J. Trump.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH IS ABOUT MORE THAN JUST BLACK AMERICANS

The retired master sergeant was a member of the United States Culinary Arts Team and won more than 150 medals and trophies in competitions.

Chef Rush says his parents’ heartfelt advice helped him in his career journey. 

Andre Rush, a former White House chef, today is working to bring greater awareness around PTSD and suicide prevention. He believes in hard work and in never giving up. "Keep going," he says. 

Andre Rush, a former White House chef, today is working to bring greater awareness around PTSD and suicide prevention. He believes in hard work and in never giving up. "Keep going," he says.

His mother told him repeatedly that he could achieve anything. 

He says his father also offered him great advice: "My dad always told me, 'Be the hardest working person out of everyone … Somebody will notice you from that."  

Rush also says confidence is key.

"Cheer yourself up and say, 'I'm my biggest fan, I'm [of the] greatest worth, I can do anything.' Never give up," he added. "Keep going."  

Chef Rush is today carrying on his parents’ positivity as he copes with PTSD.

Andre Rush (far right) is pictured in his Army uniform along with others who served. Rush spent 24 years in the military.

Andre Rush (far right) is pictured in his Army uniform along with others who served. Rush spent 24 years in the military.

He survived multiple traumatic experiences in the past: First, he was working as a chef at the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks; second, this combat veteran was injured in Iraq; and third, he lost a soldier — who was his friend — to suicide.

Those challenging experiences have helped shape Rush's efforts in the nonprofit arena. 

The chef has dedicated his life to giving back to the community, and he's very passionate about it.

"My therapy is helping [other] people and my therapist agreed with [that]," he told Fox News. 

Andre Rush has a new book out this April. He takes readers through his journey from the rural South to the White House.

Andre Rush has a new book out this April. He takes readers through his journey from the rural South to the White House.

He says his therapist told him, "Chef, you'll figure it out." 

Today, he advises, if anyone needs to go talk to someone, they "have to get [the] proper help and support." They have to "find the right avenues" for that, he says.

The Army veteran is known worldwide for being an advocate for military service and suicide prevention. 

He does 2,222 pushups a day to draw awareness to a still-astounding number: An estimated 22 veterans are lost to suicide each day. 

Andre Rush keeps himself very fit and healthy. A photo of him at the White House went viral in 2018. His nonprofit, 2222 Inc., aims to help both military veterans and underprivileged children. 

Andre Rush keeps himself very fit and healthy. A photo of him at the White House went viral in 2018. His nonprofit, 2222 Inc., aims to help both military veterans and underprivileged children.

He also created his nonprofit, 2222 Inc., to help both military veterans and underprivileged children.

Also, his dedication to fitness has not gone unnoticed. 

A photo of the buff chef at the White House went viral in 2018, leading to instant fame. 

He’s benches 700 pounds and has 24-inch biceps.

Andre Rush is devoted to his work in the nonprofit area. "Fox and Friends" profiled him on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, during Black History Month.

Andre Rush is devoted to his work in the nonprofit area. "Fox and Friends" profiled him on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, during Black History Month.

Andre Rush appears on shows all over the world now, promoting fitness and healthy living.

The chef says fitness and his love of cooking have been great for his mental health. 

BLACK HISTORY MONTH FACTS: 10 THINGS YOU MUST KNOW

His new memoir, "Call Me Chef, Dammit!: A Veteran’s Journey from the Rural South to the White House," comes out this April. 

It further details his incredible life's journey.

