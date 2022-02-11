Andre Rush, Army veteran and celebrity chef, brings fresh awareness to PTSD, suicide prevention

Chef Andre Rush grew up in a housing project in Columbus, Mississippi.

He faced poverty, racism and violence.

None of that, however, stopped him from accomplishing his dreams and serving his country.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1993 and became one of the top chefs in the United States military.

He also served as a White House chef under four different presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald J. Trump.

The retired master sergeant was a member of the United States Culinary Arts Team and won more than 150 medals and trophies in competitions.

Chef Rush says his parents’ heartfelt advice helped him in his career journey.

His mother told him repeatedly that he could achieve anything.

He says his father also offered him great advice: "My dad always told me, 'Be the hardest working person out of everyone … Somebody will notice you from that."

Rush also says confidence is key.

"Cheer yourself up and say, 'I'm my biggest fan, I'm [of the] greatest worth, I can do anything.' Never give up," he added. "Keep going."

Chef Rush is today carrying on his parents’ positivity as he copes with PTSD.

He survived multiple traumatic experiences in the past: First, he was working as a chef at the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks; second, this combat veteran was injured in Iraq; and third, he lost a soldier — who was his friend — to suicide.

Those challenging experiences have helped shape Rush's efforts in the nonprofit arena.

The chef has dedicated his life to giving back to the community, and he's very passionate about it.

"My therapy is helping [other] people and my therapist agreed with [that]," he told Fox News.

He says his therapist told him, "Chef, you'll figure it out."

Today, he advises, if anyone needs to go talk to someone, they "have to get [the] proper help and support." They have to "find the right avenues" for that, he says.

The Army veteran is known worldwide for being an advocate for military service and suicide prevention.

He does 2,222 pushups a day to draw awareness to a still-astounding number: An estimated 22 veterans are lost to suicide each day.

He also created his nonprofit, 2222 Inc., to help both military veterans and underprivileged children.

Also, his dedication to fitness has not gone unnoticed.

A photo of the buff chef at the White House went viral in 2018, leading to instant fame.

He’s benches 700 pounds and has 24-inch biceps.

Andre Rush appears on shows all over the world now, promoting fitness and healthy living.

The chef says fitness and his love of cooking have been great for his mental health.

His new memoir, "Call Me Chef, Dammit!: A Veteran’s Journey from the Rural South to the White House," comes out this April.

It further details his incredible life's journey.

