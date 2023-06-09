Planning a long weekend away this summer? These 3 American cities are worth checking out

As the weather continues to turn warmer, you may be ready to take that long-awaited and well-deserved long weekend trip to relax, see the sights and indulge in culture, history, foodie experiences and time with family and friends.

Three American cities — Washington, D.C.; Miami, Florida; and Nashville, Tennessee — are exciting destinations for a long weekend.

Each of these cities offers a range of hotel options, walkable experiences and outdoor activities.

Read on to plan your long weekend away in a great American city.

There’s much to do and see in all of these cities.

Washington, D.C.

Bring comfortable walking shoes and an eagerness to explore and discover history to our nation's capital. Washington, D.C., offers great dining spots at every turn and a plethora of free attractions for both adults and children.

A well-situated boutique hotel is Viceroy Washington DC, located in Logan Circle and only about a mile from popular attractions such as the White House, the National Mall and many museums.

Its onsite restaurant Dovetail offers a terrific weekend brunch, plus a variety of dinner choices and a bar to wind down in after a day of exploring.

Among the choices to visit: the Smithsonian National Zoo, the National Gallery of Art, the African American Civil War Memorial and Museum, the Washington Monument and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Be sure not to miss the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum located on the National Mall. Its mission is to educate visitors about the atrocities of the Holocaust through its permanent exhibition photographs, personal stories and educational programs.

The museum is free, but tickets for scheduled times can be accessed on the website.

Other things to see and do while in the nation's capital include the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum — and the Library of Congress.

You can also experience Washington, D.C., by water.

City Experiences' water taxi service offers routes connecting The Wharf to Georgetown, Old Town Alexandria and National Harbor.

While at the Wharf, be sure to make reservations before or after your water taxi ride at The Grill, a family-friendly restaurant with both indoor and outdoor seating and a menu offering sandwiches, salads and brunch picks.

While in D.C., make your way to Georgetown. Browse the retail shops and sit down for a leisurely lunch or dinner at Clyde’s of Georgetown, where you can pick from burgers, salads and entrées like crab cakes, steaks and rigatoni Bolognese.

Another great dining choice in Georgetown is Filomena, a quintessential dining experience with Italian favorites big enough to share. The décor of the restaurant makes the visit even more special; the Sunday Sauce over the pasta is a memory maker.

Be sure to check the Destination DC website for a full overview of events in the district.

Miami, Florida

With white sand beaches, a culinary melting pot, exciting nightlife and countless family-friendly attractions, Miami is the place to visit.

Miami is a popular cruise port, and if you want an adults-only experience, consider Virgin Cruises.

While in Miami, be sure to plan a dinner at CRUST for award-winning chicken Parmesan and pizza; bar hopping in Brickell City Centre is another popular choice.

Even if you’ve been to Miami before, it’s never the same trip twice, so you can create a new itinerary for each visit.

For a peek into local Miami culture, consider a Little Havana Food Tour that introduces you to history and culinary delights with a stop at a cigar factory and Cuban cuisine that includes beef picadillo empanadas, Cuban coffee and more.

Another must-do excursion in Miami is a visit to the Wynwood, an artsy district with its colorful murals, eclectic dining spots, bars, galleries and shops.

There are many wonderful hotels in the Miami region, but a stand-out brand with two great choices in the destination is Loews Hotels.

Should you prefer to stay on Miami Beach, book a stay at the beachfront Loews Miami Beach Hotel, which offers year-round children’s programming, an onsite spa, a fabulous pool and direct beach access.

If you prefer a location in the Miami region removed from the bustling Miami Beach scene, then the new Loews Coral Gables Hotel may be the place to stay.

Another fun idea is the Sail, Paddle & Snorkel at Biscayne National Park, a full-day sailboat trip.

Pet-friendly and just a few blocks from Miracle Mile, a premier shopping and dining district, this hotel offers a rooftop pool deck with private cabanas and an onsite restaurant called American Kitchen, which features an incredible Sunday brunch complete with live music and a relaxing vibe.

Family time in the greater Miami region is a must, so consider these ideas: the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, the Miami Children’s Museum, the Museum of Illusions and the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

Another fun idea is the Sail, Paddle & Snorkel at Biscayne National Park, a full-day sailboat trip to see dolphins, rays and sea turtles. Your captain is a member of the Biscayne National Park Institute staff — who will share the park’s rich history with your family.

Nashville, Tennessee

If you are looking to hear live honkytonk music all day and all night, enjoy world-class BBQ, stroll a pedestrian-friendly main thoroughfare, learn about history, visit the world-famous Grand Ole Opry and take in some genuine southern hospitality — then put Nashville on your travel list.

The city has long list of museums to discover, but make time to visit the National Museum of African American Music, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Historic RCA Studio B and The Ryman Auditorium and Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum.

Later in the evening, be sure to visit Twelve Thirty Supper Club on Broadway Street, making reservations at least a month in advance, if you can.

The ambiance is cool, the food and service are top-notch and the live performers will keep you entertained while you dine. There’s also a rooftop bar for another level of fun.

The lodging move in Nashville is the Hotel Fraye, part of Hilton’s Curio Collection.

It is in the heart of the midtown neighborhood and includes lots of chef-driven restaurants and bustling bars.

The new hotel is about a 10-15 minute walk from famous Broadway Street.

On the weekends, don’t miss the lively DJ Brunch at Gathre, located in the Fraye’s lobby.

Also, consider booking a tour of Nashville and try the Nashville Combo Tour: Sightseeing, Murals and Brewery, which takes you throughout Nashville on a golf cart with an experienced local guide.

After the tour, try Hampton Social for lunch.

If you have a car, just under half an hour away from downtown is the Belle Meade Historic Site & Winery.

The Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is also in Belle Meade.

A tour will not disappoint.