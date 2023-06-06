Melted ice cream makes list of oddest room service orders in the world: Bison, 'diet water' also on list

Nearly 500 hotels that offer room service to their guests took part in a study this spring — and now Hotels.com, based in Dallas, Texas, has released its first-ever "Room Service Report" that examined the requests from hotel guests from all over the globe.

The report included responses from people in the U.S., the U.K., France, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Some of the weirdest room service demands focused on water include — no, not "skinny water" or "fitness water" — but "diet water."

PINK-OBSESSED MOM TURNS COTTAGE INTO PASTEL-FOCUSED ‘DREAM HOME’

Other odd requests from room service users around the world include melted ice cream — and rice bowls for traveling pups.

Also on the list: boiled bottled water and a "giant serving of bison," according to a news release.

Another strange request was blowfish — which can be poisonous if not prepared properly, as SWNS noted.

One traveler even requested that a fish he'd personally brought along be cooked and served by room service.

Room service use is reportedly on the rise globally, according to almost four in 10 of the hotels surveyed in this report.

"Room service holds a special place in the hearts of hotel guests."

Also, nearly a third (30%) of travelers spend, on average, about $125 on their room service bill per night.

Around the globe (not just in the U.S.), burgers are the most popular item (40%) requested from room service — beating out the classic club sandwich, pizza and even chips.

The most popular time for room service calls is between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to this report.

In Britain, food orders are evolving — with more than 55% of hotels seeing an increase in vegan orders over the past year, more so than vegetarian or dairy-free dishes.

RINSING THE DISHES VS. NOT RINSING THEM BEFORE LOADING THE DISHWASHER: ANSWERS TO THE GREAT DEBATE

Melanie Fish of Hotels.com said, "Room service holds a special place in the hearts of hotel guests," according to the news release.

Fans of the "Home Alone" films have a treat in store if they're willing to shell out for it.

She said this could be due to a "treat-yourself moment" or a "must-have after a long day of sightseeing."

Another finding: Hotels said steak and champagne are the most expensive items on their room service menus.

Some other fascinating discoveries: The Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland, allows guests to request a Lego butler that will deliver — on a silver tray — the Lego sets of one’s choice to their rooms, according to the report.

And fans of the "Home Alone" films have a treat in store if they're willing to shell out for it.

At New York City’s Plaza Hotel, guests can order the "Home Alone Sundae," a 16-scoop, topping-layered ice cream named after the franchise for $300, the report says.

The sundae's toppings includes whipped cream, maraschino cherries, M&Ms, brownie bits, chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce, according to The Plaza.

MOM ON INSTAGRAM SHOWS TAPPING EGGSHELLS BEFORE BOILING MAKES PEELING EASIER: DO YOU KNOW THIS VIRAL HACK?

Or how about this indulgence in Houston: The Post Oak Hotel serves "The Black Gold Burger," which contains 16 ounces of Wagyu beef, seared foie gras and black truffle in a caviar-infused black and 24K gold brioche bun.

Says the report, "It will only set you back a whopping $1,600."

The survey was conducted online in April.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here are the top 10 wacky room service orders from the report.

1. Diet water

2. Melted ice cream

3. Blowfish

4. Boiled bottled water

5. Cooked fish that guest brought along

6. Cockle popcorn

7. No-egg-white omelet

8. Rice bowl for dogs

9. Bison

10. Eggless shakshuka

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Hotels.com is part of the Expedia Group of travel companies, according to its website.