Perfect scrambled eggs require one simple ingredient, celebrity chef says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ State health officials detected arsenic in familiar treats, igniting debate over testing methods and what's truly safe.

→ Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent admits his breakfast drink isn't coffee — and jokes about hiding it from RFK Jr.

→ These game-day sliders are earning a spot on Super Bowl menus for their bold flavor and easy sharing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Conversation starters

→ Most Costco shoppers sprint past one section of the store — and it could be costing them money.

→ Think dinner deserves a bigger tip? Etiquette pros break down when to tip more.

Digestible moments

→ Gordon Ramsay's go-to scrambled egg recipe calls for an unexpected final touch.

→ Lean pork could play a helpful role in healthy aging diets.

→ The zero-calorie sweetener in your coffee could come with antioxidants and other unexpected perks.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS

Quote of the week

"I don't mind getting in the kitchen every night and cooking."

→ As takeout gets pricier, one mom of seven shows how home cooking can stretch budgets and still impress hungry — and sometimes picky — kids.