Perfect scrambled eggs require one simple ingredient, celebrity chef says

→ State health officials detected arsenic in familiar treats, igniting debate over testing methods and what's truly safe.

→ Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent admits his breakfast drink isn't coffee — and jokes about hiding it from RFK Jr.

→ These game-day sliders are earning a spot on Super Bowl menus for their bold flavor and easy sharing.

A spread of various Super Bowl foods is shown from above.

Short rib sliders took center stage on "Fox & Friends Weekend" as part of a winning game-day menu. (iStock)

Conversation starters

→ Most Costco shoppers sprint past one section of the store — and it could be costing them money.

→ Think dinner deserves a bigger tip? Etiquette pros break down when to tip more.

Digestible moments

→ Gordon Ramsay's go-to scrambled egg recipe calls for an unexpected final touch.

Person holding scrambled eggs on toast.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his precise, low-and-slow approach to scrambled eggs. (iStock)

→ Lean pork could play a helpful role in healthy aging diets.

→ The zero-calorie sweetener in your coffee could come with antioxidants and other unexpected perks.

Quote of the week

"I don't mind getting in the kitchen every night and cooking."

→ As takeout gets pricier, one mom of seven shows how home cooking can stretch budgets and still impress hungry — and sometimes picky — kids.

