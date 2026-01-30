Expand / Collapse search
Soft Drinks

Treasury secretary reveals his 'deep, dark secret' breakfast habit: 'Don't tell' RFK Jr

Scott Bessent joked about keeping his breakfast soda choice secret from Robert F Kennedy Jr

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed his surprising choice of breakfast during a recent interview, and it wasn't coffee or tea.

Bessent made the unexpected personal revelation during a CBS News interview about financial literacy and Treasury initiatives.

"My deep, dark secret is I have a Dr Pepper for breakfast," he said. "I'm not allowed to do it in the house with the children."

"Wait, that's your breakfast, secretary?" reporter Kelly O'Grady asked.

"Yeah," he replied.

Split image of Scott Bessent, Dr Pepper can

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent admitted during a recent interview that he drinks Dr Pepper for breakfast.  (Getty Images)

"Breaking news," O'Grady said.

"Don't tell Bobby Kennedy," Bessent joked, referring to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Dr Pepper is best enjoyed as a treat rather than a regular breakfast, said Whitney Stuart, a Texas-based dietitian and diabetes educator at Whitness Nutrition.

"As a Texas dietitian, I truly understand the deep-rooted affection Bessent has for Dr Pepper," Stuart told Fox News Digital.

Scott Bessent smiling

"My deep, dark secret is I have a Dr Pepper for breakfast," Bessent said. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"It's a cherished part of our culture. That said, enjoying soda for breakfast isn't the best way to start your day."

A 12-ounce can of Dr Pepper contains 150 calories and 39 grams of total sugars, 78% of the daily value, according to the soft drink's nutrition label.

Stuart cited "pesky blood sugar spikes and crashes" as common side effects of drinking soda early in the day, which can end up leaving people feeling hungrier and more tired.

"Plus, over time, it might increase the risk of insulin resistance," she said.

dr pepper cases

A 12-ounce can of Dr Pepper contains 39 grams of total sugars. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

"Breakfast should fuel our bodies with vital protein and fiber to keep blood sugar levels steady and energy high," she also said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Treasury Department for comment as well as to Dr Pepper. 

