Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Lifestyle

High takeout prices make feeding family of 9 impossible as mom shocks kids with affordable meals

New York mom turns her nightly dinner prep into social media fame with home-cooked meals for busy households

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
close
Mom of 7 kids shows how to keep birthday menus manageable in viral video Video

Mom of 7 kids shows how to keep birthday menus manageable in viral video

Mary Neilis, a New York mom of seven, shares a behind-the-scenes look at preparing a birthday dinner for her family, highlighting how advance planning and realistic routines help her manage cooking on most weeknights.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For a mom named Mary Neilis, cooking dinner every night isn't about perfection — it's about practicality. With a single takeout meal for her family of nine costing more than $200, home-cooked meals became a necessity.

Over the past year or so, the 36-year-old Westchester, New York, mother of seven has turned nightly family dinners into a full-time job and a viral following on TikTok and Substack, where she goes by "7kidskitchen." 

Neilis shares realistic, "healthy-ish" meals designed for busy households.

PRIVATE CHEFS REVEAL THE 5 'HEALTHY' FOODS THEIR WEALTHY CLIENTS USUALLY AVOID

"It's a real house," she told Fox News Digital. "There's chaos going on — but I'm cooking dinner either way."

Neilis partners with her sister, Bernadette O'Donnell, who records and edits the content, while her husband, a New York City firefighter, helps manage the finances for 7kidskitchen. 

Split image showing several plates of pot roast with vegetables alongside photo of Mary Neilis smiling with two kids.

Mary Neilis cooks dinner at home for her family of nine and shares the nightly meals online. (Mary Neilis/7kidskitchen)

The family-run approach has resonated with millions by keeping food, budgeting and parenting honest and approachable.

In her videos, which often draw tens of thousands of views, Neilis' children — ranging in age from 2 years old to 14 — are perched on the countertop or on her hip. They don chef's hats, help stir, ask for drinks in the background, make requests like "no tomatoes," sneak tastes — and run through the house.

SOCIAL MEDIA STAR 'THE FOOD NANNY' REVIVES HEIRLOOM RECIPES, ANCIENT GRAINS AND SIT-DOWN DINNERS

Neilis isn't just serving up one-pot weeknight dinners. She takes special birthday requests from her children and cooks extra when they have friends over. 

Some meals are guaranteed hits, she said. 

"If I put chicken cutlets with any side, everyone will eat that," she said. 

"I don't mind getting in the kitchen every night and cooking."

Favorites also include chicken francese, steak and mashed potatoes, as well as tacos and homemade Chipotle-style bowl nights.

PROTEIN-PACKED COMFORT FOOD ROCKED 2025, GOOGLE'S TOP 10 VIRAL RECIPES REVEAL

She keeps it fresh with other dishes, including burger bowls, takeout-inspired chicken fried rice, shepherd's pie, coconut curry salmon, chili, pulled pork sliders, pot roast — even Swedish meatballs.

Despite a packed house and a small kitchen, Neilis said cooking never feels like a burden. 

7 plates of chicken francese prepped in Mary Neilis' kitchen, with side of broccoli and topped with lemons.

Chicken francese is among the most-requested dinners in the Neilis family. (Mary Neilis/@7kidskitchen)

"I don't see it as a chore," she said. "I don't mind getting in the kitchen every night and cooking."

She and her husband, both New York natives, were already accustomed to a full house of mouths to feed. "I'm one of seven," Neilis said. "He's one of five."

Cooking is a family tradition that she grew up with, she added. 

FORMER DIETITIAN SAYS HOMEGROWN FOOD HELPS FAMILY'S HEALTH AFTER CUTTING GROCERY TRIPS

"When I became a mom, my husband was in the military, so he would sometimes be out for weeks at a time," she said. "I started cooking and just loved it — and haven't stopped since."

Neilis typically plans five dinners each week. "If I know we're going to be home all weekend, I don't mind cooking then either."

She'll whip up pancakes or homemade sourdough muffins on the weekends — and sometimes gets a break with Chinese food or pizza delivery for dinner.

Homemade "Chipotle"-style bowl Mary Neilis made for her family and shared online.

Taco night and Chipotle-style bowls are favorites, said a New York mom who cooks most of her large family's meals.  (Mary Neilis/7kidskitchen)

She keeps weekday breakfasts and lunches easy. 

"During the week, it's a bagel or cereal for breakfast. Let's get everybody out the door as quickly as possible," she said. 

School lunches are often sandwiches and a bag of cookies or chips.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Her dinners typically follow a simple structure, Neilis said. "I like to have a protein, a vegetable and a starch every night," she said, admitting it's not always perfect.

Neilis is candid about whether a dish was a hit or not. "I'm never going to lie," she said. 

Neilis said staying organized and cleaning as she goes is essential.

Neilis said staying organized and cleaning as she goes is essential. (Mary Neilis/7kidskitchen)

Italian wedding soup, she added, got a mixed reaction. "If I'm being honest, only about half my kids liked this one," she said in a TikTok video.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

That straightforward approach extends to how she prepares meals for nine.

"You have to start in a really clean kitchen and clean as you go," she said. "You have only minimal things to work with. Really be organized about your cooking."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Budgeting plays a major role as well, she said. 

"If chicken's on sale, we might have three chicken dinners that week," she said. "If steak is on sale, we might have steak fajitas that week."

Plates of pot roast, noodles and string beans on counter with pots in background from Mary Neilis' 7kidskitchen Substack.

Neilis plans five dinners each week and prioritizes sales to help manage grocery costs. (Mary Neilis/7kidskitchen)

Fridays are for meal planning and online grocery orders, she said. 

Neilis also shares recipes on Substack — plus, for subscribers, meal plans.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At the end of each week, she posts a roundup of everything she cooked for her family — which she hopes gives other people inspiration.

"I need to come up with new recipes and make sure they're good," she said. "I've been loving it, and it's gotten me out of my comfort zone."

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue