Odd foods dominate iconic state fair, plus top 10 US airports revealed

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Trump eating pork cutlet on stick with MAGA hat

The Pork Chop on a Stick has been served at the Iowa State Fair for over two decades. Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump is seen eating one in 2015 in this image. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TOP 3:

AMERICAN BITES: Iowa State Fair's food traditions range from Pork Chop on a Stick to bacon-wrapped Iowa Twinkies.

CROWD PLEASER: Fast-food customer satisfaction rankings show Chick-fil-A leading for the 11th year.

FAIR AIR: From Portland's therapy llamas to Detroit's LED tunnel, the top 10 U.S. airports offer regional delicacies, art installations and much more.

Trees seen at Portland International Airport shortly after reopening; construction workers seen in background below tall trees and wavy wood ceiling.

Much of the wood used in the roof at Portland International Airport was made from trees that burned in the 2020 Labor Day wildfires. (Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK/IMAGN)

AMERICAN CINEMA - Plan an epic Independence Day-themed movie marathon with these TVs and projectors. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

