Plan an epic Independence Day movie marathon with these TVs and projectors

Whether hosting a backyard cookout or enjoying some quiet time with family, the long holiday weekend offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in classic Independence Day-themed movies that capture the essence of freedom, bravery and patriotism.

If you plan to enjoy high-definition movies this Independence Day weekend, upgrading to a new TV or projector for indoor or outdoor use can significantly enhance your viewing experience. Planning an outdoor movie night for the long holiday weekend? We've got you covered with our full guide here.

Original price: $1,396.99

If you’re seeking top-tier picture quality and immersive viewing, the LG OLED evo AI C5 smart 4K TV is an excellent choice. It offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, making it ideal for cinematic appearances.

Sony BRAVIA XR A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV is an excellent choice. It delivers exceptional contrast and color accuracy, perfect for a theater-like experience at home.

The TCL Q6-Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Google provides great value, so you don’t have to choose between a user-friendly interface and solid picture quality. It comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch iterations.

FROM YETI TO IGLOO, HERE ARE 18 COOLERS THAT'LL KEEP YOUR FOOD AND DRINKS COLD

Original price: $249.99

The Roku Smart TV 43-inch Select Series 4K HDR is known for its brilliant picture and straightforward streaming capabilities. With features like fast Wi-Fi connectivity and apps that launch in seconds, streaming has never been easier.

The Vankyo Leisure 470 features a built-in Roku Express, giving you access to apps without the need for a streaming stick. It supports screen sizes from 39 to 200 inches, has a brightness of 120 lumens and comes with a built-in speaker.

Original price: $1,699.99

The XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector offers 4K resolution for an incredibly crisp and detailed image. It is easy to set up and features standout capabilities, including built-in studio sound, autofocus and auto-keystone correction, which corrects distorted images.

Original price: $899.99

The Epson EpiqVision Mini series has excellent picture quality and brightness that can project a picture up to 150 inches. The projector includes Google TV with access to streaming apps from the Google Play Store, including Netflix and Disney plus.

Independence Day Movies

This sci-fi blockbuster stars Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman as they lead a fight against a massive alien invasion. With its thrilling action sequences and memorable presidential speech, the aptly-named Independence Day has become a staple of July 4th movie marathons. As with any great film, there’s a sequel, so be sure to check out Independence Day: Resurgence . Don’t forget to grab this fleece American Flag throw before you cozy up on the couch and hit play.

Set during the American Revolutionary War, this historical drama features Mel Gibson as Benjamin Martin, a peaceful farmer who becomes a reluctant war hero after his family is threatened. The film combines personal sacrifice with the broader struggle for independence. Add We Were Soldiers and Saving Private Ryan to your watch list if you're a war movie buff. While you may remember to pick up that post-cookout s’mores kit, don’t get caught on the couch without the movie night essential: a gourmet popcorn kit .

In Top Gun , Tom Cruise (who famously does all his own stunts) stars as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, a daring naval aviator training at the elite Top Gun school. It captures the thrill of aerial combat and the camaraderie among pilots, making it an exhilarating watch for Independence Day. You can also enjoy the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick , starring Cruise again.

Another patriotic Tom Cruise flick, this biographical drama tells the story of Ron Kovic, a Vietnam War veteran who becomes an anti-war activist. Directed by the legendary Oliver Stone, the film explores patriotism, sacrifice, the complexities of war and a sobering reflection on the true cost of freedom. If you like this type of film, you might also enjoy Robin Williams in Good Morning, Vietnam , as a comical but controversial radio DJ during the Vietnam War.

Harrison Ford portrays the President in this action-packed thriller from 1997, where the plot centers around terrorists hijacking Air Force One. If you like a film that combines suspense with a strong sense of duty and leadership, consider Clint Eastwood in In the Line of Fire , which streams free on Tubi.

STANLEY LAUNCHES ITS SUMMER COLLECTION, MESSA ROSE, FEATURING 4 NEW SHADES

This musical adaptation of the Broadway play brings to life the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. With its engaging songs and historical context, 1776 offers an entertaining way to learn about America's founding. In that same vein, also consider streaming Hamilton on Hulu.

In this heartwarming tale , Tom Hanks stars as Forrest Gump, a man with a low IQ who unwittingly plays a role in numerous significant 20th-century historical events. If you’re a Hulu subscriber, the movie will start streaming there on July 1st. If you want to get inspired, consider the 1989 flick Field of Dreams .

Glory is a powerful Civil War drama that tells the true story of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the first African-American unit in the Union Army. Led by Colonel Robert Gould Shaw, played by Matthew Broderick, and featuring an Oscar-winning performance by Denzel Washington, the film delves into the bravery and struggles of the soldiers as they fight the Confederacy and prejudice within their ranks. You might also consider Gettysburg, but only if you’ve got some time on your hands. This extended version runs four hours and 30 minutes.

In National Treasure , Nicolas Cage stars as a historian and treasure hunter who embarks on a quest to uncover a hidden trove linked to America's founding fathers. The adventure takes a thrilling turn when Gates steals the Declaration of Independence to protect it from falling into the wrong hands. If action is your thing, prove which side of the Die Hard debate you’re on and watch it on the 4th of July instead of Christmas.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals