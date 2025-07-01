Chick-fil-A crowned most satisfying fast-food chain in America once again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American fast-food chain customers have spoken – and Chick-fil-A is still on top.

Chick-fil-A was voted the highest in customer satisfaction for the 11th consecutive year, according to the newest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) rankings released in June.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain beat out its competitors, including KFC, which had the highest drop-off among 23 other major chains, plus an aggregate of smaller quick-service restaurants.

Chick-fil-A had a score of 83 – the same as in 2024 but still the highest of all the chains.

The popular chicken joint is a regional favorite throughout much of the country, finishing first in the South (84) and West (82) and tied for first with Culver's in the Midwest (82).

Chick-fil-A's continued dominance comes as the restaurant industry struggles to appeal to consumers.

"Consumers frustrated by high prices shifted from big-name fast-food brands to smaller up-and-coming competitors, convenience stores or just stayed home," the ACSI report stated.

Not even Chick-fil-A was immune, according to the report.

Although Chick-fil-A reported 5.4% sales growth overall in 2024, the report claimed, "that was the slowest growth in at least 20 years as the average unit revenue declined slightly."

Chick-fil-A declined to comment on the ACSI rankings and report.

Panda Express and Popeyes saw the most growth of all quick-service restaurants with a 4% increase from last year's rankings. Panda Express – tied with Starbucks for second overall – jumped from 77 in 2024 to 80 this year, while Popeyes went from 72 to 75.

Papa Johns (79) is the top pizza place on the list, besting Pizza Hut (79), Domino's (78) and Little Caesars (77).

KFC had the sharpest decline of all fast-food chains, from 81 last year to 77 this year.

"Brands like Wingstop and Raising Cane's are increasing in popularity, putting pressure not only on Chick-fil-A but also KFC, which saw U.S. sales down 5.2% in 2024," the ACSI report said.

Last-place McDonald's has dipped 1% since last year to an ACSI score of 70.

Here's how each chain fared and its 2025 ACSI score.

Chick-fil-A (83)

Panda Express (80)

Starbucks (80)

Arby's (79)

Panera Bread (79)

Papa Johns (79)

Pizza Hut (79)

Culver's (78)

Domino's (78)

Dunkin' (78)

Burger King (77)

KFC (77)

Little Caesars (77)

Chipotle (76)

Subway (76)

Five Guys (75)

Popeyes (75)

Wendy's (75)

Jack in the Box (74)

Sonic (73)

Taco Bell (73)

Dairy Queen (72)

McDonald's (70)