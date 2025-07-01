Nature views, therapy llamas and 'impeccable' bathrooms give boost to 'best' airports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most travelers hope for speedy security lines and simple layouts at airport — but some of America's travel hubs apparently soar above the rest.

A recent survey of over 2,300 people identified one airport in the Pacific Northwest as the best in the country — thanks in part to its decor plus its food and drink offerings. Therapy llamas are even available on occasion to help ease pre-flight jitters for those in need.

The analysis, done by The Washington Post, solicited responses from readers and looked at more than 450,000 Yelp reviews. Researchers collected data on gate capacity, parking and more for over 450 public airports and narrowed the list down to the top 50.

"The best airport is the one that fills your needs and gets you to your final destination with minimal interruptions," Sheldon Jacobson, an engineering professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, told Fox News Digital — noting that the country's most trafficked airports did not make the list. (He was not affiliated with the new survey.)

Counting down from 10 to 1, here are the airports that stood apart from the rest, according to the survey.

10. Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

Michigan's DTW landed at No. 10 on the best U.S. airports list, with flyers marveling over its underground LED tunnel that shuttles them through concourses.

Another attraction is a 39-foot-wide fountain in DTW's McNamara Terminal, which shoots water in a pattern inspired by a flight map.

9. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Utah's SLC came in at No. 9. The facility was recently rebuilt – a factor many people appreciated.

Participants noted the airport's spacious design, natural light and mountain views.

Others gave it high-flying reviews because of its abundance of restrooms and cozy greeting room.

One reader praised the "non-extortion prices" in SLC's shops and restaurants.

8. Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Indiana's IND took 8th place.

A simple layout, towering ceilings and sleek decor made it a fan favorite.

One reader said it had "easy everything." The airport contains more than a mile of walking paths and the popular steakhouse Harry & Izzy’s.

7. Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)

New Mexico's ABQ, named in homage to the city known for abundant sunshine, is known for its southwestern architecture, which gives "local pueblo" vibes with murals by Native American artists.

Flyers can grab a cup of piñon coffee flavored with a nut grown in the deserts of New Mexico.

6. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD)

The bathrooms at PVD also got an honorable mention among survey participants, one of whom said they were "impeccable and beautifully designed."

The Rhode Island hub also offers a free library, local food and live music. It boasts easy parking and navigation.

5. Seattle Paine Field International Airport (PAE)

Seattle's PAE feels more like a "posh hotel" than an airport, readers said, with bellhops for luggage, plus limestone-accented walls and leather couches and lounge chairs.

The snow-capped Olympic Mountains can be seen in the distance.

PAE includes a wine bar and a Beecher’s Handmade Cheese outpost.

4. Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Travelers reported that MSP is a breeze to get through. Flyers can decompress in its designated quiet space and massage chairs — and even watch short films by local filmmakers.

Music pays homage to Minneapolis-native Prince, and a store is inspired by the "Purple Rain" musician. Shops also offer T-shirts emblazoned with cans of Spam, which was invented in the state.

3. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

DCA, in Arlington, Virginia, boasts first-class convenience thanks to its proximity to Washington, D.C., survey respondents said.

The walk to DCA's gates is short, and it offers some of the best airport views in the country, including of landmarks like the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial — placing it at No. 3 on the list.

2. Long Beach Airport (LGB)

Long Beach Airport in Los Angeles, California placed second on the list of the country's best airports.

The Art Deco building is about 5 miles from the city's beaches and has a courtyard, al fresco dining and summer concerts that make it an "oasis," one reader said.

Passengers also said the airport, which is the oldest in the Golden State, is easy to navigate.

1. Portland International Airport (PDX)

Travelers at Oregon's PDX — coming in at No. 1 in the survey — enjoy its live trees, sky-lit ceilings and natural landscapes played on video walls.

Among PDX's defining features are a giant pink mailbox, occasional therapy llamas, and '80's-inspired carpeting.

Vacation starts early with live music, a speakeasy and a "microcinema."

"People don't mind spending time at the airport – when it's [PDX]," the Port of Portland said in a recent Instagram post.

"Huge thanks to the nearly 10,000 people who keep PDX running with care – from the construction crews and custodians to the musicians in the concourse and the folks serving up donuts, beer and cheese curds with a smile."