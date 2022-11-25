Mom of 5 issues urgent RSV warning as her child fights illness

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

RSV WARNING - Carmen Bremiller, 27, of Barker, New York, is asking parents to keep their sick children at home after a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) outbreak infected three of her daughters and led to a frightening hospitalization for one of them. Continue reading…

GOT LEFTOVERS? - From turkey to stuffing, cranberry sauce and pie, here's how long Thanksgiving leftovers last in the refrigerator and whether you can store them in the freezer, according to the USDA. Continue reading…

BLACK FRIDAY HOT LIST - Kurt Knutsson, AKA The CyberGuy, joined Fox News on Friday to share the hot items on his list, plus tips to help you get the best bargains during the biggest shopping day of the year. Continue reading…

CAR DEALS - Black Friday shoppers in the car-buying market may want to view these top offers on models that are available across most of America — the offers will run through at least the end of the month. Continue reading…

'REALLY SPECIAL FISH' - Matt Smiley of Lake City, Colorado, caught an 8-pound, 9-ounce brook trout from Waterdog Lake – and it's the third time the state record has been broken in 2022. Continue reading…

BLACK FRIDAY'S HISTORY - Black Friday’s origins have competing mythos. Read more about the history behind the holiday shopping bonanza. Continue reading…

VEHICLES HOLDING VALUE - The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards has picked the 2022 model-year vehicles in 29 categories that are projected to have the highest residual values three years down the road. Continue reading...

'GOOD' CHOLESTEROL - High amounts of HDL — AKA the "good" cholesterol — don't always mean there's a lower chance of heart attack and stroke, according to a new medical study. Here are details. Continue reading…

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Nov. 25, 1963, John F. Kennedy – the 35th president of the United States – was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Continue reading…

'BEST CHRISTMAS PRESENT EVER' - Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Andrea Taulton, who cared for a handicapped German shepherd overseas, now hopes to bring him home. Continue reading...

HOLIDAY BRAIN TEASER - Can you find a pumpkin among the turkeys? Try solving this puzzle designed by Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist who creates seek-and-finds. Continue reading...



THESE PETS NEED HOMES - An adorable dog named Broccoli who is currently living at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Utah is up for adoption – and she's looking for her forever family. Continue reading...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Sen. Marsha Blackburn reveals her well-loved Thanksgiving leftover dish: A chicken bearnaise that's perfect for post-holiday time or any special occasion. Try the recipe...

