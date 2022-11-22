Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pets
Published

US soldier cares for injured dog overseas, now hopes to bring him home: ‘Best Christmas present ever’

Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrea Taulton said she left her 'entire heart' in Kosovo, where her handicapped German shepherd awaits rescue

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
US soldier on deployment in Kosovo finds injured German shepherd pup Video

US soldier on deployment in Kosovo finds injured German shepherd pup

Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrea Taulton aims to have Axel shipped home to West Virginia with the help of Paws of War, a nonprofit.

A U.S. soldier is hoping for her own Christmas miracle.

Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Andrea Taulton was forced to leave her best buddy behind in Kosovo, where she served her second deployment for the U.S.

Taulton found Axel, a one-year-old German shepherd, in late September 2022 — and he was in very bad shape.

VETERAN OF US ARMY REGAINS ABILITY TO MOVE FINGERS WITH NEW PROCEDURE, PROSTHETICS: HOPE FOR ‘NORMAL FUTURE’

Taulton told Fox News Digital that while they were driving, she and her partner spotted a pup crossing the road — and the pup was noticeably handicapped.

Taulton, who’s been active duty for seven years, hopped out of her vehicle and rushed to move the limping dog out of harm’s way.

Staff Sgt. Andrea Taulton says she instantly bonded with the helpless German shepherd she found on the streets of Kosovo.

Staff Sgt. Andrea Taulton says she instantly bonded with the helpless German shepherd she found on the streets of Kosovo. (Paws of War)

"Kosovo is not a very good place for dogs," she said. 

"Dogs are literally everywhere, and you can tell they’re all malnourished." 

US NAVY SAILORS REUNITE WITH THE DOGS THEY RESCUED FROM NEAR-CERTAIN DEATH IN THE MIDDLE EAST

"I knew basically at that point that if I didn't step out of the car and be a hero that this dog would not make it another minute."

Taulton described the bond between herself and the dog as "instant."

Axel, a German shepherd rescued in Kosovo, enjoys belly scratches. "He knew I was there to help him, and he somehow knew that I was going to be a good human to him," said Taulton. 

Axel, a German shepherd rescued in Kosovo, enjoys belly scratches. "He knew I was there to help him, and he somehow knew that I was going to be a good human to him," said Taulton.  (Paws of War)

"We locked eyes and I swear it was like we were speaking our own language," she said.

"He knew I was there to help him, and he somehow knew that I was going to be a good human to him."

After she helped the dog cross the road, Taulton said the animal "showered" her "with love and kisses."

US SOLDIER IS TRYING TO RESCUE THIS SWEET, HELPLESS PUPPY FROM THE MIDDLE EAST: ‘FAMILY IS SO EXCITED’

The sergeant made the dog a bed of leaves and sticks and fed him, since it looked as if he hadn’t eaten in weeks, she said.

Staff Sgt. Andrea Taulton gets kisses from her rescue pup, Axel.

Staff Sgt. Andrea Taulton gets kisses from her rescue pup, Axel. (Paws of War)

Taulton continued to visit Axel day after day, feeding him, taking care of him and forming an inseparable bond with him.

Axel may have been hit by a car due to an injury on his hind leg; he was also suffering from deformities on his front paws.

ALABAMA MAN IS REUNITED WITH DOG AFTER IT WAS SWEPT OFF IN CARJACKING: HE'S MY ‘LITTLE BUDDY’

Since German shepherds are a rare breed in Kosovo, Taulton said they assume Axel had been bred in the area and was thrown into a cage for the first several months of his life.

This reportedly stunted the proper development of his paws.

Axel, a one-year-old German shepherd, has deformed paws due to being stuck in a cage for the first several months of his life.

Axel, a one-year-old German shepherd, has deformed paws due to being stuck in a cage for the first several months of his life. (Paws of War)

"He walks on his wrists and his paws are just like jello," she said.

"That’s why I named him Axel because he only had one working ‘Axel’ — his one leg."

ARMY SOLDIER AIMS TO RESCUE DESPERATE DOG THAT SNUCK ONTO OVERSEAS BASE: ‘HE DESERVES TO COME HOME’

Taulton was ordered to leave Kosovo on Nov. 1 and was sent back to the U.S. on Nov. 18, to her hometown of Bunker Hill, West Virginia.

That meant she was forced to say goodbye to her new best friend.

"I knew that I was going to have to figure out some way to get him home," she said.

Staff Sgt. Andrea Taulton found the one-year-old German shepherd while she was deployed in Kosovo.

Staff Sgt. Andrea Taulton found the one-year-old German shepherd while she was deployed in Kosovo. (Paws of War)

Taulton immediately reached out to nonprofit overseas rescue organization Paws of War to get Axel to safety and, eventually, back home with her.

"Paws of War picked him up almost immediately," she said.

While Axel is off the streets now, he's not completely safe until he gets to America, Fox News Digital is told.

The organization is hoping to deliver Axel to his soldier before the end of the year — which Taulton said would be the "best Christmas present ever" for her.

Axel, a German shepherd found in Kosovo, plays with a stick.

Axel, a German shepherd found in Kosovo, plays with a stick. (Paws of War)

"I don't have children, but I can only imagine this is exactly what it feels like," she said.

"I bonded with him so much, it's like I left my entire heart over there," she said. 

"I can only hope that he'll be home by the end of the year." — Staff Sgt. Andrea Taulton

"And not being here with him and knowing that he's still suffering in Kosovo somewhere without my love — it's seriously so heartbreaking."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I can only hope that he'll be home by the end of the year — I’ve already situated my whole house for him if he ever gets here. So, I can only hope."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Paws of War founder Robert Misseri stressed the importance and urgency of getting Axel away from the dangers of Kosovo.

Staff Sgt. Andrea Taulton found one-year-old Axel limping in the streets of Kosovo while she was on deployment. The two immediately formed a bond. Axel will need surgery on his back leg to help ease his suffering. 

Staff Sgt. Andrea Taulton found one-year-old Axel limping in the streets of Kosovo while she was on deployment. The two immediately formed a bond. Axel will need surgery on his back leg to help ease his suffering.  (Paws of War)

"Knowing we could save this dog from an uncertain death and certainly a cruel existence — we have no choice," he said. "We have to do it."

"For Staff Sergeant Andrea who sacrificed so much for our country and others, we all have to chip in to make this happen."

Upon his arrival, Axel will need surgery on his back leg, though there may not be a fix for his deformities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paws of War, based in New York, is currently accepting donations to help ship Axel to the U.S. and cover his medical expenses at pawsofwar.networkforgood.com/projects/176331-help-save-axel.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.