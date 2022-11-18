Adoptable pet in Utah named ‘Broccoli’ needs a forever home — and fees will be waived

This "broccoli" is different from the green veggie variety — and she comes with a special offer.

An adorable dog named Broccoli who is currently living at the Best Friends Sanctuary in Utah is up for adoption — and she's looking for her forever family.

Broccoli is a four-year-old American pit bull terrier mix in Kanab, Utah.

DOG IN HOUSTON BEAT A NASTY DISEASE AND IS NOW UP FOR ADOPTION

The medium-sized, chocolate-colored pup is an energetic girl who is ready to be taken to a new home, the sanctuary says.

Broccoli is super-smart and loves to learn new skills.

She's also eager to show off her current ones.

The Utah dog loves to play in the yard and has energy to spare.

TOP DOG? CHECK OUT THE FINALISTS FOR THE AMERICAN HUMANE HERO DOG AWARDS 2022

But when bedtime comes around, Broccoli tends to sleep soundly, according to the shelter.

Broccoli is looking for a family that's active and will give her plenty of time and room to be her authentic self, the shelter also reports.

NATIONAL ADOPT-A-SENIOR-PET MONTH: NINE-YEAR OLD RETRIEVER IN CALIFORNIA NEEDS A FOREVER FAMILY

This year, for Black Friday, Best Friends Animal Society is offering free cat and dog adoptions at its Lifesaving Centers and programs across the country — including the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.

And on November 25, each center will be waiving adoption fees.

Each pet will be spayed or neutered — plus micro-chipped and vaccinated.

The adoption fees will be waived through Dec. 31, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle said in a press release that adopting a pet is the ultimate gift to give this year.

"Who needs the latest tech gadget when a pet can provide unconditional love and companionship?" she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Adopting a dog or cat is really the ultimate gift to give yourself and your family," she said.

For more information on adopting Broccoli, contact dogadoptions@bestfriends.org or call 435-644-2001.