8 new car deals for Black Friday

Car dealers may start living up to the name again soon.

After more than a year of new car shortages driven by supply chain issues, inventories are starting to rebound and incentives are becoming more common again.

It's not like the old days yet, and popular models are still hard to find at even list price, but for shoppers who are not too particular about what they are driving, can find some relief on the lot if they look hard enough.

Cars.com has rounded up several top offers on mainstream models available in most of the country to Black Friday shoppers that run through at least the end of the month.

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet's best-selling vehicle that is not a pickup truck is available with $1,500 in cash-back savings or 60 month financing at 2.99%.

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

Chevrolet's last sedan has $1,000 on the hood or can be financed through the automaker at $4.29% for 60 months.

THESE NEW 29 CARS AND TRUCKS SHOULD HOLD THEIR VALUE BETTER THAN THE REST

2022 Dodge Charger

The SXT and GT versions of Dodge's sport sedan are being discounted from $1,000 to $3,500, depending on the region, or financed for 6.49% for 60 months, resulting in savings from 2% to 10%.

2022 Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass is being updated for 2023, and the old ones are being ushered out with the choice of $1,000 to $3,000 in savings or aggressive financing rates of 2.9% for 60 months and 0% for 36 months that include $2,500 bonus cash.

2022 Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep Gladiator off-road pickup comes standard with four-wheel-drive hauling $1,000 to $2,500 in the bed, which can be swapped for 6.49% financing for 60 months.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Grand Cherokee was fully redesigned for 2022 and Jeep is offering the 2023 model with discounts ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 or 6.49% financing for 60 months, which adds up to a 1% to 6% discount, depending on the model and region.

2023 Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra was named 2021 North American Car of the Year and the 2023 model is being offered with a $750 discount most trims and even $500 off the high performance Elantra N. Alternatively, it can be financed at 0% for 36 months and the offer is good through January 3, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star

The Ram 1500 Big Horn and similar Lone Star that's only available at Texas dealers can be had with a range off offers. Along with straight cash-back savings of $1,000 to $4,800, there is also a 1.9% 60-month financing plan that includes $3,500 cash-back, a 2.9% 72-month plan with $4,250 cash-back and a 0% 48-month plan that includes a $5,000 discount.