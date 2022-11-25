Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Holiday Gift Guide
Published

Black Friday deals: Tips to help you get the best bargain this holiday season, plus hot items up for grabs

Kurt 'The CyberGuy' Knutsson shares what's hot on his list, plus tips for scoring a bargain this Black Friday

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
close
Black Friday bargains: Kurt Knutsson spotlights top deals Video

Black Friday bargains: Kurt Knutsson spotlights top deals

Kurt 'The Cyber Guy' Knutsson shares tips for finding the best prices on Black Friday.

Black Friday is here, which means now is your chance to nab some of the best deals of the season.

Kurt Knutsson, AKA The CyberGuy, joined Fox News on Friday morning to share some of his tips to help you get best bargain. (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article.)

From a high-tech cleaning robotic vacuum to a kid-friendly learning toy, there is something for many shoppers this Black Friday.

HOW TO SCORE THE BEST DEALS THIS BLACK FRIDAY, CYBER MONDAY

Knutsson started off by sharing some the most important things to remember while Black Friday shopping.

"Don’t overpay. The way you don’t overpay is you make your list … You stick to your list, and you always compare those prices," he said. 

The Cleer Enduro 100 wireless headset will work with any Bluetooth compatible device.

The Cleer Enduro 100 wireless headset will work with any Bluetooth compatible device. (Fox News)

Knutsson encourages shoppers to track any price changes on purchased items with deal alerts, which can notify you of any price reductions or better deals. 

"Hit the stuff that’s hot this year," Knutsson added.

The first item on Knutsson’s "hot" list is the Cleer Enduro 100 headset — a slick wireless and Bluetooth headset that can work with any Bluetooth compatible device.

The item was originally $99.99 — but you can get 30% off this item with code "FOX," reducing the price to $79.99.

The slim design of the Charge Card means it can fit into any wallet or purse.

The slim design of the Charge Card means it can fit into any wallet or purse. (Fox News)

The next item on his list is the Aquavault Charge Card.

HOLIDAY SEASON: CHECK OUT THESE DEALS ON GIFT ITEMS TO SHOP FOR THIS YEAR

This slim phone charger can charge up a pull device and easily fit into any wallet or purse.

With an exclusive discount code for Fox viewers on the product’s site, shoppers can use the code "FOX" and reduce the price of the gift from $60 to $35.

Clean up some of the most stubborn messes with the Narwal Freo Robotic all-in-one vacuum and mop.

Clean up some of the most stubborn messes with the Narwal Freo Robotic all-in-one vacuum and mop. (Fox News)

If you're in the market for an item to clean your home, take a look at the next "hot" list item that will make you feel like you are living in 2062. 

The newly released Narwal Freo Robotic vacuum/mop may be the perfect tool to help you clean up both your wet and dry messes.

"It has this amazing technology that can tell how much dirt is on the floor and it won’t stop until it’s got it clean," Knutsson noted. 

GMAIL ADDING PACKAGE TRACKING FEATURE AHEAD OF HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON

This item is the priciest gift on Knutsson's list, starting at $1,299 — but this Black Friday, shoppers can get $300 off for a final price of $999.

Peppa fans will want the Tonies Box Starter Set starring everyone's favorite, lovable pig.

Peppa fans will want the Tonies Box Starter Set starring everyone's favorite, lovable pig. (Fox News)

A deal the kids may love would be the Tonies Box starter set with Peppa Pig, a learning and entertainment tool for your little ones.

These singing and storytelling toys are compatible with other Tonies Box figurines, which means the songs and narratives will change depending on which character you use.

The gift was originally $99, but shoppers can save $30 on Black Friday and get this gift for $69 at Target.

Keep an eye on your little one with this high-tech baby monitor by Pixsee.

Keep an eye on your little one with this high-tech baby monitor by Pixsee. (Fox News)

Consider this gift for moms and dads.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Pixsee Smart Baby Monitor has a "cry decoder" and can learn how your baby expresses itself.

With AI technology, this monitor will recognize if a baby is happy or sad and notify parents if the baby’s moves go outside the child's "perimeter."

The item starts at $429, but shoppers can get a $230 discount, resulting in a final price of $199.

Protect all your devices from PC to iPhone with this deal from TotalAV.

Protect all your devices from PC to iPhone with this deal from TotalAV. (Fox News)

Start protecting all your devices this year with Antivirus Security Protection by TotalAV. 

For the first year, you can protect your technology and save over $100 with this deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The item is regularly $199, but you only need to spend $14.95 to get protection on all your devices.

Keep drinks cold with Polar Bear coolers, offered in both a soft and hard exterior. 

Keep drinks cold with Polar Bear coolers, offered in both a soft and hard exterior.  (Fox News)

The final items on Knutsson’s "hot" list are the soft and hard coolers from Polar Bear coolers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

These Georgia-made coolers are offering an exclusive deal of 50% off when you go to cyberguy.com and use code word "FOX."

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 