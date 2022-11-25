Black Friday deals: Tips to help you get the best bargain this holiday season, plus hot items up for grabs

Black Friday is here, which means now is your chance to nab some of the best deals of the season.

Kurt Knutsson, AKA The CyberGuy, joined Fox News on Friday morning to share some of his tips to help you get best bargain. (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article.)

From a high-tech cleaning robotic vacuum to a kid-friendly learning toy, there is something for many shoppers this Black Friday.

HOW TO SCORE THE BEST DEALS THIS BLACK FRIDAY, CYBER MONDAY

Knutsson started off by sharing some the most important things to remember while Black Friday shopping.

"Don’t overpay. The way you don’t overpay is you make your list … You stick to your list, and you always compare those prices," he said.

Knutsson encourages shoppers to track any price changes on purchased items with deal alerts, which can notify you of any price reductions or better deals.

"Hit the stuff that’s hot this year," Knutsson added.

The first item on Knutsson’s "hot" list is the Cleer Enduro 100 headset — a slick wireless and Bluetooth headset that can work with any Bluetooth compatible device.

The item was originally $99.99 — but you can get 30% off this item with code "FOX," reducing the price to $79.99.

The next item on his list is the Aquavault Charge Card.

HOLIDAY SEASON: CHECK OUT THESE DEALS ON GIFT ITEMS TO SHOP FOR THIS YEAR

This slim phone charger can charge up a pull device and easily fit into any wallet or purse.

With an exclusive discount code for Fox viewers on the product’s site, shoppers can use the code "FOX" and reduce the price of the gift from $60 to $35.

If you're in the market for an item to clean your home, take a look at the next "hot" list item that will make you feel like you are living in 2062.

The newly released Narwal Freo Robotic vacuum/mop may be the perfect tool to help you clean up both your wet and dry messes.

"It has this amazing technology that can tell how much dirt is on the floor and it won’t stop until it’s got it clean," Knutsson noted.

GMAIL ADDING PACKAGE TRACKING FEATURE AHEAD OF HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON

This item is the priciest gift on Knutsson's list, starting at $1,299 — but this Black Friday, shoppers can get $300 off for a final price of $999.

A deal the kids may love would be the Tonies Box starter set with Peppa Pig, a learning and entertainment tool for your little ones.

These singing and storytelling toys are compatible with other Tonies Box figurines, which means the songs and narratives will change depending on which character you use.

The gift was originally $99, but shoppers can save $30 on Black Friday and get this gift for $69 at Target.

Consider this gift for moms and dads.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Pixsee Smart Baby Monitor has a "cry decoder" and can learn how your baby expresses itself.

With AI technology, this monitor will recognize if a baby is happy or sad and notify parents if the baby’s moves go outside the child's "perimeter."

The item starts at $429, but shoppers can get a $230 discount, resulting in a final price of $199.

Start protecting all your devices this year with Antivirus Security Protection by TotalAV.

For the first year, you can protect your technology and save over $100 with this deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The item is regularly $199, but you only need to spend $14.95 to get protection on all your devices.

The final items on Knutsson’s "hot" list are the soft and hard coolers from Polar Bear coolers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

These Georgia-made coolers are offering an exclusive deal of 50% off when you go to cyberguy.com and use code word "FOX."