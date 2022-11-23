These new 29 cars and trucks should hold their value better than the rest

Buying a new car isn't all about the sticker price.

The second-largest investment most people make behind their homes doesn't usually appreciate in value, but some hold it much better than others.

It's also a major factor when automakers set lease prices.

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards has picked the 2022 model-year vehicles in 29 categories that are projected to have the highest residual values three years down the road.

"The brands and vehicle models that rise to the top demonstrate that they score well across the award program’s criteria, including manufacturers’ superior design and quality," ALG Vice President Eric Lyman said.

Honda and Hyundai led the way with three wins each, while Audi, Kia, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru and Toyota all had two, the last taking both the midsize and full-size truck segments with the Tacoma and Tundra.

Here's the full breakdown divided by major segment:

Passenger Cars

Compact: Honda Civic

Full-size: Dodge Charger

Midsize: Kia K5

Premium Compact: BMW 2 Series

Premium Executive: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door

Premium Full-size: Audi A6 Allroad

Premium Midsize: Genesis G70

Premium Sportscar: Porsche 911 Carrera

Sportscar: Subaru WRX

Subcompact: Hyundai Accent

Utility Vehicles

Compact Utility: Subaru Forester

Full-size Utility: Chevrolet Tahoe

Micro Utility: Hyundai Kona

Midsize Utility 2-Row Seating: Honda Passport

Misize Utility 3-Row Seating: Kia Telluride

Off-Road Utility: Ford Bronco

Premium Compact Utility: Lexus NX

Premium Full-Size Utility: Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Premium Midsize Utility 2-Row Seating: Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Premium Midsize Utility 3-Row Seating: Land Rover Discovery

Premium Subcompact Utility: Audi Q3

Subcompact Utility: Mazda CX-30

Electric, Pickup and Van Segments

Mass Market Electric: Hyundai Kona EV

Premium Electric: Tesla Model Y

Full-size Heavy Duty Pickup: GMC Sierra HD

Full-size Pickup: Toyota Tundra

Midsize Pickup: Toyota Tacoma

Commercial Van: Mercedes-Benz Metris

Minivan: Honda Odyssey