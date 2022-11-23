These new 29 cars and trucks should hold their value better than the rest
Vehicles expected to drop the least over three years
Buying a new car isn't all about the sticker price.
The second-largest investment most people make behind their homes doesn't usually appreciate in value, but some hold it much better than others.
It's also a major factor when automakers set lease prices.
The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards has picked the 2022 model-year vehicles in 29 categories that are projected to have the highest residual values three years down the road.
"The brands and vehicle models that rise to the top demonstrate that they score well across the award program’s criteria, including manufacturers’ superior design and quality," ALG Vice President Eric Lyman said.
Honda and Hyundai led the way with three wins each, while Audi, Kia, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru and Toyota all had two, the last taking both the midsize and full-size truck segments with the Tacoma and Tundra.
Here's the full breakdown divided by major segment:
Passenger Cars
Full-size: Dodge Charger
Midsize: Kia K5
Premium Compact: BMW 2 Series
Premium Executive: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door
Premium Full-size: Audi A6 Allroad
Premium Sportscar: Porsche 911 Carrera
Subcompact: Hyundai Accent
Utility Vehicles
Compact Utility: Subaru Forester
Full-size Utility: Chevrolet Tahoe
Micro Utility: Hyundai Kona
Midsize Utility 2-Row Seating: Honda Passport
Misize Utility 3-Row Seating: Kia Telluride
Premium Compact Utility: Lexus NX
Premium Full-Size Utility: Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Premium Midsize Utility 2-Row Seating: Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Premium Midsize Utility 3-Row Seating: Land Rover Discovery
Premium Subcompact Utility: Audi Q3
Subcompact Utility: Mazda CX-30
Electric, Pickup and Van Segments
Mass Market Electric: Hyundai Kona EV
Premium Electric: Tesla Model Y
Full-size Heavy Duty Pickup: GMC Sierra HD
Full-size Pickup: Toyota Tundra
Midsize Pickup: Toyota Tacoma
Commercial Van: Mercedes-Benz Metris
Minivan: Honda Odyssey