Minnesota family's giant 30-foot snowman brings community together: 'People love him as much as we do'

A family in Minnesota has attracted visitors throughout the state after they built a massive snowman in their front yard.

Eric and Anastasia Fobbe, a married couple from Wright County, built a giant snowman that they’ve reportedly named "Frosty Fobbe," according to FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The snowman was set up between Buffalo Run Road and Rodeo Drive in the City of Buffalo and measured approximately 30 feet in height and 20 feet in width, the local news outlet reported in late January.

MYSTERIOUS TEENS DECORATE PENNSYLVANIA NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GIANT INFLATABLE SNOWMEN

"Frosty Fobbe is still standing tall," Anastasia Fobbe confirmed to Fox News Digital on Feb. 7. "My husband does what he can to keep him looking good for all of the visitors with daily up-keep. He started building him the evening of Friday, Jan. 20, and finished Sunday night on Jan. 22. I sewed the giant mittens."

Multiple reports issued by the National Weather Service show winter storms dropped several inches of snow in Buffalo and other parts of the Midwest last month.

Eric Fobbe told FOX 9 he took snow he found around the neighborhood and used a snow blower to shape the snow into "one big pile."

He went on to say he adds snow to Frosty whenever "it’s sunny out" or "it’s over 30 degrees."

BERNIE THE SNOWMAN? CONNECTICUT ARTIST SCULPTS MITTENED SANDERS DURING COLD SNAP

"I'll come home from work, and I'll notice it's shrunk a little bit, so I'm out here adding snow to it non-stop," Eric Fobbe told the local television station.

Constructing Frosty required a temporary staircase and took about 40 hours of labor, according to FOX 9.

The Fobbes decorated Frosty with a large top hat, scarf, buttons and mittens. His eyes are reportedly made of wood and his bright orange nose is a traffic cone.

Frosty isn’t the first giant snowman the Fobbes have created in Buffalo. The family had previously built large snowmen that reportedly measured 12, 20 and 25 feet, and shared their accomplishments on Facebook.

WINTER QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FUN FACTS ABOUT THE COLDEST SEASON?

Anastasia Fobbe told Fox News Digital that her husband had planned to skip snowman building this year, but he changed his mind after their 9-year-old daughter asked him to keep the tradition going.

"Being the good dad that he is, he did it for her," Anastasia Fobbe said. "This is our fourth large snowman, and he’s the tallest of them all."

She added that the family has enjoyed seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they stop by to see Frosty.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"[We’re] chatting with everyone and getting to know new people," Anastasia Fobbe concluded. "We love that people love him as much as we do. It's something fun to enjoy during the cold Minnesota months."