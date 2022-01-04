Winter weather 'go bag' could save lives, say safety preparedness experts

A well-stocked emergency kit can be lifesaving when winter storms roll in.

Winter weather can quickly turn treacherous. The current casualties related to the winter storm in Western New York — one of the most severe winter storms in the region's recorded history, as Fox News Digital has reported — indicate just how treacherous.

At least 35 deaths are now attributed to the storm, as of reporting on Tuesday morning, officials said.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE TRAPPED IN YOUR CAR DURING A SNOWSTORM

A complete winter weather emergency kit, or "go bag," should contain a combination of supplies needed to survive, along with tools that can come in handy in emergency situations.

Go bags are useful in situations when a quick evacuation is required.

Yet they can also be incredibly helpful for people who find themselves suddenly stuck, in a car or at home, amid a blizzard or nor’easter.

Emergency supply of food and water is critical

A good emergency supply kit has three days' worth of water and food per person, according to Ready.gov.

This means roughly 2,000 calories of food and a gallon of water for each person for each day.

It may not be practical to carry around gallons of water in a go bag.

These kits should also include items like can openers, maps, basic tools, garbage bags and duct tape.

So consider LifeStraw or a similar product with a small water filter that filters out viruses, bacteria and parasites from dirty water, as the product's website says it does.

LifeStraw also sells water bottles with an integrated filter, as Fox News Digital previously noted — so in a snow emergency, one can fill up a water bottle with melted snow and drink it without fear.

The go bag should also include items such as a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, first aid kit, extra batteries and backup cell phone chargers, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency website (FEMA.gov).

These kits should also include items like can openers, maps, basic tools, garbage bags and duct tape.

Additionally, consider purchasing a multi-use tool such as a Swiss army knife.

Medications to pack in a go bag

It is also important to have a seven-day supply of necessary medications and copies of important personal documents in your bad weather go bag, according to the American Red Cross.

While a person who is riding out a storm at home likely has full access to a medicine cabinet, this is not the case when someone in a car gets stuck during winter weather.

In addition to any necessary medications, it's a good idea to keep a small supply of over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol or Advil in a car’s emergency kit.

A blanket in a bright color can be used to signal for help in addition to providing heat.

Most disaster preparedness websites recommend having three days' worth of all emergency supplies.

WINTER STORM BRINGS BELOW-FREEZING TEMPERATURES TO US — THESE ARE THE RECORDS THEY COULD BREAK

It is also a good idea to have a first-aid kit as well as feminine hygiene products in a car’s go bag, as Fox News Digital has reported.

These items can come in handy at any time of year, of course.

If possible, it’s a smart move to include some cash, as power outages may make paying with credit or debit cards impossible, according to Fox Weather.

In addition to jumper cables, towing ropes, ice scrapers and even a small emergency shovel, it's a good idea to keep a container of kitty litter in the trunk of the car.

Of course, people expecting to travel in cold weather should also pack emergency blankets, hats, gloves, warm socks and a change of clothes, Fox Weather also notes.

How to stay warm in a snowstorm

A blanket in a bright color can be used to signal for help in addition to providing heat, according to safety experts.

Additionally, keep a supply of glove and boot warmers (such as Hot Hands) in case of unexpected trips outside in the cold, experts advise.

Keeping your vehicle winter-ready

It’s also important to ensure that all vehicles are safely ready to travel in wintry conditions.

Ahead of bad weather, drivers should double-check fluid levels for power steering, brakes, windshield washer and oil, the state of Michigan shares on its website.

If the tail pipe gets blocked and/or the car gets plowed in, the exhaust can suffocate the vehicle’s inhabitants.

It may also be necessary to add windshield washer fluid that has an anti-freeze agent in it, the website notes.

In addition to jumper cables, towing ropes, ice scrapers and even a small emergency shovel, it is a good idea to keep a container of kitty litter in the trunk of the car.

SURGEON EXPOSES AIRLINE MEDICAL KIT DEFICIENCIES AFTER ASSISTING WITH FLIGHT EMERGENCY

While providing additional weight for the car, kitty litter can also be spread out to provide traction if a car gets stuck on the road, says the state of Michigan's website.

If a car is stuck, it is very important not to leave the car’s engine running for heat, says the state of Michigan's website. If the tail pipe gets blocked and/or the car gets plowed in, the exhaust can suffocate the vehicle’s inhabitants, they add.

If it’s safe to leave the vehicle, check with nearby drivers.

Other vehicles, such as 18-wheelers, may have needed supplies.

STRETCHING DURING THE HOLIDAYS IS A SMART, HEALTHY MOVE: HERE'S HOW TO DO IT RIGHT

It is also a good idea to keep charging cables and/or a cigarette lighter plug for charging a cell phone on hand, says the Michigan website.

What if my home loses power?

As the saying goes, "luck favors the prepared."

As an alternative, consider purchasing a power bank; these work much like external batteries for a phone, but are larger.

This is especially true for emergency situations.

It is better to buy items now (and potentially not need them) than to need them and not have them, say safety experts; this is especially true for generators and power banks.

TWIN SISTERS HELP SAVE WOMAN WITH MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON FLIGHT FROM BOSTON TO FT. MYERS, FLORIDA

Although traditional gas-powered generators work very effectively at powering a home when the power goes out, they produce deadly carbon monoxide and must be kept outside, according to Texasstandard.org, a Texas news and information website.

For someone living in an apartment or condo, however, this may not be possible or practical.

As an alternative, consider purchasing a power bank; these work similarly to external batteries for a phone, but are much larger.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The JUDY Power, sold by disaster preparedness kit company JUDY, is a 1,000-watt power station described on its website as being "noise-free, maintenance-free, 100% pollution-free and is safe to keep INSIDE your home, unlike portable gas generators."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The JUDY Power and similar products sold by other companies can charge a cell phone or laptop, as well as provide power to lamps and other appliances during an emergency power outage.

These power banks can take hours to charge, so it is important to be prepared once forecasts start predicting storms.