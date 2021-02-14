Bernie the Snowman? Connecticut artist sculpts mittened Sanders during cold snap

It seems fitting that the meme proving U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders knows how to keep warm in suboptimal temperatures has been immortalized in snow – at least until the weather warms up in Connecticut.

Images of the progressive senator from Vermont hunched over in a warm coat and knitted mittens during the Biden inauguration ceremony went viral last month and instantly became a meme; Sanders was PhotoShopped into everything from therapy sessions with Tony Soprano to the "Friends" couch.

Amid a cold spell in the northeast, New Haven, Conn., snow sculptor David Sepulveda carved out a 10-foot-tall Bernie statue in his front yard, FOX 61 in Hartford-New Haven reported.

"It was a matter of me not being able to deny the perfect conditions any longer," Sepulveda said earlier this month after hours of perfecting the sculpture, according to the New Haven Arts Council. "The snow was very textured, and very pliable. I always like to choose a theme or subject that is pretty positive, and the Bernie meme was circulating all over the place. It really felt like something that was lighthearted and fun."

Sepulveda, who is a retired public school art teacher, has also sculpted "Snowbama" and a Buddha as a peace offering after former President Trump’s election in the last few years, according to the arts council.

He is also known for sculpting apolitical art like his lifesize, multicolored, psychedelic Snow-a-saurus from 2011.

"The inspiration comes from something fairly universal in theme, and on the uplifting side – that brings a smile to everyones faces," he told FOX 61.

Sanders admitted surprise at the buzz his winter outfit caused when he was first asked about it by late-night host Seth Meyers.

"I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on," he said.