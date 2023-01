Winter quiz! How much do you know about the coldest season of the year? Try your best in this fun lifestyle quiz!

No two snowflakes are exactly alike — true or false?

All snowflakes have how many sides (or arms)?

Snow may appear white as it falls from clouds or accumulates on the ground, but it’s actually translucent — true or false?

The first Winter Olympics in 1924 were held where?

Even in winter’s extreme cold, most evergreen trees do not drop their needles — true or false?

During winter, the North Pole has an average temperature of which of these?

Dry snow is good for making snowballs — true or false?

Long, wavelike ridges of snow formed by the wind and found on the polar plains are called what?

This word means a heavy fall of rain or snow — which is it?

Most plants grow the most in the winter — true or false?

Solstices happen twice a year, once around June 21 and then again around December 21— true or false?



In the Northern Hemisphere, astronomical and meteorological winter runs from December to which of these months?

While winter is the season of dormancy, darkness and cold, the December solstice marks the "turning of the Sun" and the days slowly get longer — true or false?

In many Northern Hemisphere cultures, February's full moon is also known as which of these?

Which of the following American writers said this: "What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?"

