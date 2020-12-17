Mysterious teens decorate Pennsylvania neighborhood with giant inflatable snowmen

Teenagers from a Pennsylvania town are spreading holiday cheer with over-the-top Christmas decorations.

The unidentified group has installed dozens of inflatable snowmen that measure 18 feet tall throughout the Chippewa Township, according to the Beaver County Times.

As of Friday, there were nearly 40 Frosty the Snowman inflatables installed in Highland Meadows, a single family home development in Monaca, Pa. The massive decorations have been placed in various front yards since Thanksgiving.

It is not clear who the teens are at this time.

The teens reportedly wear Buddy the Elf and reindeer costumes and play Christmas music from a van while they install the festive decorations.

Neighbors have recorded the mysterious group at work and have shared their videos on social media.

A Facebook page named Highland Meadows Snowmen was started earlier this month, attracting hundreds of likes and followers.

Recent posts show the community has attracted lines of cars at night as more Pennsylvania residents become aware of the impressive holiday installation.

Managers of the Facebook page did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, the page’s "About" section hints that it is a group of friends who are working together to lift spirits.

"Come see my friends and I and other great Christmas lights," the section reads along with a cautionary message for visitors. "Please remember we are in a neighborhood. Our owners would appreciate it if you went slow and watched for others on the road."

Other neighbors have speculated that the group could be working with a business due to the price tag attached to the giant snowmen, a recent report from Insider said.

A single 18-foot, inflatable Frosty the Snowman costs around $399.95, according to a listing from Hammacher Schlemmer.

That would cost the youngsters nearly $15,998, and that’s not including tax or potential shipping fees.

The group is reportedly installing different snowmen now, a neighbor told Insider, which the person suspects could be a result of their supplier running out of stock.