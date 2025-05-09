Expand / Collapse search
Second lady Usha Vance on Mother's Day and what she strives for as a mom

'I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible'

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks honoring military mothers at White House Video

First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks honoring military mothers at White House

First lady Melania Trump delivered remarks honoring military mothers at the White House

Exclusive – FIRST ON FOX: As mothers across the nation gather with their families and friends to celebrate Mother’s Day 2025, Fox News Digital asked second lady Usha Vance about the meaning of the holiday for her and how she'll be spending the special occasion. 

Mrs. Vance shared insight into her dual roles of second lady and a mom of young children.

"The balancing act today is sometimes easier than it was when I was working full-time in the private sector because I have more control over my schedule and do not feel pulled in as many directions," she told Fox News Digital. 

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP WELCOMES MILITARY MOMS TO WHITE HOUSE FOR MOTHER'S DAY

"That said, raising children in the public eye poses new challenges," she said. 

"While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible."

vance family 4

This Mother's Day, second lady Usha Vance revealed her plans for the special occasion as well as parenting insights as she balances family life with her new role in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS)

The accomplished litigator clerked for Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. as well as Justice Brett Kavanaugh while he was with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. 

The second lady and her husband, Vice President JD Vance, have three children: Ewan (7), Vivek (5) and Mirabel (3).

VP VANCE AND HIS YOUNG FAMILY START FRESH AT OFFICIAL RESIDENCE, PROMISE TO ‘TAKE GOOD CARE OF IT’ 

The couple met at Yale University Law School, from which they both graduated. They married in 2014.

Reflecting on her own mother, Lakshmi Chilukuri, Mrs. Vance shared the different things she's learned from her over the years.

vice president jd vance and second lady usha vance

The second lady and her husband, Vice President JD Vance, have three children: Ewan (7), Vivek (5) and Mirabel (3). (KENNY HOLSTON/THE NEW YORK TIMES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"My mom does not often give direct advice, but I’ve learned from her example in countless ways," said the second lady.

"One of her gifts as a parent is always making me feel like I have her full attention, no matter how busy she might be, and I’ve tried very hard to make my children feel the same way."

POPE FUNERAL VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE USHA KIDS

Mrs. Vance told Fox News Digital she learned from her mom to make her children feel like they have her full attention. (Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Vances were in attendance this past Thursday for a military moms’ Mother’s Day celebration, with first lady Melania Trump presiding along with President Donald Trump to recognize the sacrifices of service members' families.

"I shared an early Mother’s Day celebration with military mothers at the White House," said Mrs. Vance.

"But on Sunday we will have a quiet day, with a family hike and dessert baked by JD."

JD Vance and Usha Vance attend an event for military moms in the White House hosted by First lady Melania Trump

Vice President JD Vance kisses his wife, second lady Usha Vance, at the Celebration of Military Mothers at the White House on Thursday. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

Fox News Digital was told that the vice president, along with his kids, will be making her a hazelnut brown butter cake.

As Mother’s Day gifts go, the second lady said she may have received her surprises ahead of time. 

JD Vance and Usha Vance attend an event for military moms in the White House hosted by First lady Melania Trump

The Vances during the Celebration of Military Mothers at the White House. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

"My kids made me presents at preschool, but they were too excited to wait until Mother’s Day, so we opened them early."

Mrs. Vance sat down with Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt last August and noted that her own parents were "very relaxed."

Usha Chilukuri Vance speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention

The second lady left her previous position as a litigator once her husband was tapped as President Trump’s running mate. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

USHA SPLIT

Second lady Usha Vance shared the challenges of motherhood in the public eye for Mother's Day. (Getty Images; Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital; Reuters)

Usha and JD Vance board plane

The Vances after a campaign event in Greenville, N.C., Sept. 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

JD Vance in New Hampshire

The couple during a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Derry, N.H.  (AP/Steve Senne)

"As long as I was working really hard at things that I cared about, that’s what mattered," said the second lady at the time. 

The second lady left her previous position as a litigator for the Munger, Tolles and Olson law firm once her husband was tapped as Trump’s running mate.

