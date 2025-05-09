Second lady Usha Vance on Mother's Day and what she strives for as a mom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: As mothers across the nation gather with their families and friends to celebrate Mother’s Day 2025, Fox News Digital asked second lady Usha Vance about the meaning of the holiday for her and how she'll be spending the special occasion.

Mrs. Vance shared insight into her dual roles of second lady and a mom of young children.

"The balancing act today is sometimes easier than it was when I was working full-time in the private sector because I have more control over my schedule and do not feel pulled in as many directions," she told Fox News Digital.

"That said, raising children in the public eye poses new challenges," she said.

"While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible."

The accomplished litigator clerked for Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. as well as Justice Brett Kavanaugh while he was with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The second lady and her husband, Vice President JD Vance, have three children: Ewan (7), Vivek (5) and Mirabel (3).

The couple met at Yale University Law School, from which they both graduated. They married in 2014.

Reflecting on her own mother, Lakshmi Chilukuri, Mrs. Vance shared the different things she's learned from her over the years.

"My mom does not often give direct advice, but I’ve learned from her example in countless ways," said the second lady.

"One of her gifts as a parent is always making me feel like I have her full attention, no matter how busy she might be, and I’ve tried very hard to make my children feel the same way."

The Vances were in attendance this past Thursday for a military moms’ Mother’s Day celebration, with first lady Melania Trump presiding along with President Donald Trump to recognize the sacrifices of service members' families.

"I shared an early Mother’s Day celebration with military mothers at the White House," said Mrs. Vance.

"But on Sunday we will have a quiet day, with a family hike and dessert baked by JD."

Fox News Digital was told that the vice president, along with his kids, will be making her a hazelnut brown butter cake.

As Mother’s Day gifts go, the second lady said she may have received her surprises ahead of time.

"My kids made me presents at preschool, but they were too excited to wait until Mother’s Day, so we opened them early."

Mrs. Vance sat down with Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt last August and noted that her own parents were "very relaxed."

"As long as I was working really hard at things that I cared about, that’s what mattered," said the second lady at the time.

The second lady left her previous position as a litigator for the Munger, Tolles and Olson law firm once her husband was tapped as Trump’s running mate.