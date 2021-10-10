Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Loaded potato salad for game day: Try the recipe

This decadent potato salad features bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and more

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Sometimes you want potatoes. Sometimes you want eggs. Sometimes you want bacon. Why not have all three? Such is the case in this over-the-top potato salad. And when we say loaded, we really mean loaded. We’re talking scallion, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and more...on top of the aforementioned bacon, eggs, and potatoes. 

Ready to get cooking? Here’s a smart tip from the recipe developer before you get started: "By infusing onion and garlic powder into the boiling water, your potatoes will be infinitely more flavorful," says chef Alicia Shevetone, cookbook author and creator of Dink Cuisine.

So now that you’ve got the water boiling, let’s get to the good stuff. Check out the full recipe below.

DINK Cuisine’s Loaded Potato Salad

Serves 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 6 Russet potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 5 teaspoons salt
  • 4 tablespoons grated onion
  • 8 hard-boiled eggs, sliced
  • 8 tablespoons chopped, crispy bacon
  • 8 tablespoons chopped scallions
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • ½  cup sour cream
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper

Alicia Shevetone, the cookbook author and creator of Dink Cuisine, shares her bacon potato salad recipe with Fox News.

Alicia Shevetone, the cookbook author and creator of Dink Cuisine, shares her bacon potato salad recipe with Fox News. (Alicia Shevetone)

Directions:

  1. Place diced potatoes in a pot and cover it by about an inch with cold water. Add 2 teaspoons of salt, 2 teaspoons of onion powder, and 2 teaspoons of garlic powder to the water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain potatoes and cool completely.
  2. In a medium bowl, gently combine remaining salt, onion, eggs, bacon, scallions, cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise.
  3. Gently fold in the potatoes and pepper, and adjust seasoning as needed.

