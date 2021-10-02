Expand / Collapse search
Chipotle chicken salad for your game day lineup: Try the recipe

This zesty dish is perfect on a slider bun, croissant, cracker or tortilla

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
This chicken salad from Hector Saldivar, founder and owner of Tia Lupita Foods, is made with a kick. 

"The recipe was inspired by my wife Amy. She was trying to find an easy, healthy recipe that would be an option for anyone at the party or on game day. This super-fast chicken salad recipe will keep the pickiest eater happy," Saldivar tells Fox News. "The beauty of this recipe is that it works on a slider bun, croissant, on a cracker, or in a warmed-up Tia Lupita Cactus Tortilla, taco style." 

If you’re not a fan of heat, consider making two batches of chicken salad, suggests Saldivar, with one "for the daintier palettes." You can also add a bit more hot sauce than what the recipe calls for if you’re "feeding those who are not afraid to have their lower eyelids sweat a bit," he says.

This chicken salad, from Hector Saldivar, founder and owner of Tia Lupita Foods, is perfect for your game day party. (Tia Lupita Foods)

Chipotle Chicken Salad from Tia Lupita Foods

Makes 4-6 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 slices of deli chicken, cut ½" thick 

2 tbsp low-fat mayo 

2 tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt

3 tbsp celery, diced 

1 tbsp onion, diced 

½ cup grapes, sliced  

½ cup slivered almonds 

Salt and pepper to taste

Tia Lupita Chipotle Hot Sauce or hot sauce of choice.

Tia Lupita Sea Salt Cactus Tortilla Chips, or tortilla chips of choice.

Depending on preference, you can add more or less hot sauce, Saldivar tells Fox News. (Tia Lupita Foods)

Instructions:

1. Cube the chicken into bite-sized chunks. Place in bowl with the celery, onion, grapes and almonds 

2. In separate small bowl, mix the mayo, Greek yogurt, salt, pepper and desired amount of chipotle or habanero hot sauce. 

3. Combine mayo mixture with chicken mixture.

4. Serve with tortilla chips.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.