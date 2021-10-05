Expand / Collapse search
This crispy potato-crusted chicken wing recipe features a 'secret' ingredient

And it's a game day must

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Catching a big MLB, NFL or college football game this weekend? Try these potato-crusted chicken wings for your watch party extravaganza.

"This dish came about when I asked my husband to grab instant mashed potatoes, in his head one box wasn't enough, so I ended up with 10 boxes of instant mashed potatoes," Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments tells Fox News. "I donated some, but the others were used to make creative dishes, like using the potato flakes as a naturally gluten-free crispy crust for baked chicken wings." 

Formicola recommends serving the wings with the sauce of your liking – BBQ, buffalo, garlic-Parmesan. "This same breading works on chicken fingers, too," she adds. 

Big MLB, NFL, or college football game on this weekend? Make sure there’s extra ice in the freezer, and get to work on these potato-crusted chicken wings.

Potato Crusted Chicken Wings by Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 35-40 minutes 

Serves: 4 (½ -pound per person)

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds small chicken wings, drums and flappers
  • 1 cup unsalted butter melted
  • 1 cup hot sauce
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 2 cups instant mashed potato flakes
  • Cooking spray
  • Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing for serving

Jessica Formicola's potato-crusted chicken wings includes hot sauce, garlic powder and mashed potato flakes for a crispy and flavorful party snack.

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 425 °F. Rinse chicken wings and pat dry. Place a wire rack onto rimmed baking sheets, spray with cooking spray.

2. Whisk butter, hot sauce and garlic powder in a mixing bowl to make buffalo sauce. Place dry mashed potato flakes in a separate bowl.

3. Dip each chicken wing into the buffalo sauce mixture and then coat in mashed potato flakes. Place on a baking sheet. Repeat with remaining chicken wings.

4. Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until juices run clear. Allow to sit for 3-4 minutes before transferring to the serving tray. Serve with blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.