Buffalo chicken enchilada dip for NFL game day: Try the recipe
This melt-in-your-mouth dip is a perfect dish to enjoy on game day
"No game day is complete without a spread of delicious snacks," Kalin Williams, food blogger and photographer at AbundanceofFlavor.com, tells Fox News.
Specifically, this melt-in-your mouth cheesy, Mexican-inspired buffalo chicken enchilada dip. "Chicken doused in hot sauce and ranch is the ultimate game day food, and this buffalo chicken enchilada dip is my creative twist on a classic dish," she says. "The flavors are elevated with savory enchilada sauce and roasted peppers that will leave you licking your fingers." Get the recipe below.
Fiesta Buffalo Chicken Enchilada Dip from Kalin Williams of AbundanceofFlavor.com
Serves 8-10
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 poblano pepper, diced
- 15 oz corn
- 8 oz diced green chilies
- 4 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded
- 10 oz green enchilada sauce
- 1/2 cup hot sauce
- 1/4 cup ranch or blue cheese dressing
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 8 oz shredded cheddar cheese
- Sprigs of fresh cilantro, to garnish
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 °F.
- Pour olive oil into a cast iron skillet and heat over medium. Add the poblano and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes.
- Add the corn and dried chilies to the pan and continue cooking about 10 minutes until most of the liquid is absorbed
- Mix in the shredded chicken, enchilada sauce, hot sauce, and dressing. Stir in the cream cheese and cheddar cheese until softened and mixed thoroughly. Top with extra cheese if desired.
- Transfer the pan into the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Top with cilantro and enjoy.
