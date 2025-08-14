Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas tourism controversies, plus 9 high-fiber bread options

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Las Vegas strip

Las Vegas tourism has seen a dip. Tourism officials say they have an explanation for this. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

BETTING ON IT: Las Vegas tourism has been in decline for a variety of reasons — here's the latest.

BAD APPÉTIT: A woman from France shared relationship troubles after her American boyfriend complained about healthy, scratch-made meals.

IN THE DOUGH: Nutritious bread products with high-fiber content can lower cholesterol, reduce blood sugar spikes and promote gut health.

A woman holds a piece of multigrain bread with two hands as she eats it.

High-fiber bread can be a part of a healthy, balanced diet. (iStock)

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

