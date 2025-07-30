Man 'wanted a cheeseburger' but French girlfriend made him eat healthy meals, he said

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A French woman's homemade dinner sparked fury from her American boyfriend who wanted a burger instead, according to a viral post.

The woman said she moved from France to the U.S. two years ago and has dealt with digestive issues since, according to her Reddit posting.

"For some reason, the food here makes me sick," she wrote. "My body seems to struggle to digest it."

"Whether it's takeout or fancy restaurant food … I can't go to the bathroom for days, or I'm violently vomiting," the woman added.

The expat consulted medical professionals and, after multiple tests, was told that her body was probably "not used to the amount of salt and preservatives" in American food.

After incorporating more whole foods into her diet, her health improved, she said.

She wrote that she began meal-prepping and cooking meals from scratch.

"My dad is actually a chef back home, so he was more than happy to send me some recipes to keep my diet interesting," she said.

But one of her recipes – a "delicious" vegetarian lasagna made from scratch – caught the ire of her American partner.

When he asked what was for dinner, the boyfriend "rolled his eyes" when he found out it was lasagna, the woman wrote.

"[H]e was sick of 'that organic crap' and wanted a cheeseburger," she recounted. "The comment hurt."

She said he told her that "it was unfair to 'make' him eat my diet."

The woman also clarified that she intended no ill will toward Americans and said she enjoys living here – and those who shared comments mostly sided with her.

"You are not responsible for feeding a grown man because he doesn't want to put in the effort," one of the top comments read.

While most commenters supported her, some questioned whether the post was even real.

"Because this totally happened, what in the world have you been eating since you've been in the U.S.?" one person questioned.

"In today's America, it is not compulsory for the woman to cook her boyfriend or husband a meal every night."

Carole Lieberman, M.D., a psychiatrist based in Beverly Hills, California, told Fox News Digital the Reddit poster appears to have "excellent taste in food, but bad taste in boyfriends."

She added, "In today's America, it is not compulsory for the woman to cook her boyfriend or husband a meal every night – and certainly not a meal that the woman can't eat herself. Many couples share meal preparation duties and even enjoy it."

Lieberman, who lived in France for years, also attested that the food is generally better than what most Americans eat.

"The problem is that your boyfriend has come to expect home-cooked meals every night because you have spoiled him," she observed, speaking to the woman who shared her story.

"He feels entitled to dictate the menu as well."

"Perhaps you should remind him that there are many American men who would be delighted to have a French girlfriend cook for them."

Lieberman encouraged the Redditor to reevaluate her relationship.

"Perhaps you should remind him that there are many American men who would be delighted to have a French girlfriend cook for them, regardless of whether she's making vegetarian lasagna or veal escalope."