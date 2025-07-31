Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Tankinis for coverage, support and confidence at the beach

Feel confident and secure

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Tankinis are bikinis that provide coverage to your midsection, offering mix and match flexibility and body confident shaping. Shop 10 options available in water and sun-friendly fabrics

Tankinis are bikinis that provide coverage to your midsection, offering mix and match flexibility and body confident shaping. Shop 10 options available in water and sun-friendly fabrics (iStock)

With the ease of a bikini and the confidence of a one-piece, tankinis are flattering, secure and stylish. These two-piece swimwear sets bring a nostalgic edge to beach and pool days, plus customizable support and mix and match flexibility. 

Shapermint Essentials Twist‑Front Halter Tankini: on sale for $19.99 (70% off)

Original Price: $66

This tankini top is wire‑free but super supportive.

This tankini top is wire‑free but super supportive. (Shapermint)

This Shapermint twist-front halter tankini top is wire‑free for optimal comfort but still supportive thanks to removable cups and an adjustable halter strap. The flattering wrap twist over the bust nips in at the waist, flowing gently over the tummy area, delivering smooth coverage without sacrificing shape. Be sure to pair it with the brand’s high-waisted control bikini bottom for an extra splash of confidence. 

High neck tankini set: $57.99

This tankini is both comfortable and trendy for long days in the sun.

This tankini is both comfortable and trendy for long days in the sun. (Macy's)

It’s business in the front and a party in the back with this Cupshe tankini set. It has a chic high neck for extra support (and coverage for those who burn easily) with a mesh cutout back. The textured fabric adds a subtle touch of luxury, guaranteeing you’ll make a statement at the beach. For more typical tan lines, this high-neck option is also super fashionable.

Sunsets Simone tankini swimsuit top: $94

This tankini has a bra-like top with adjustable straps and soft molded cups, offering refined support without wires.

This tankini has a bra-like top with adjustable straps and soft molded cups, offering refined support without wires. (Nordstrom)

This tankini top is figure-hugging but still provides that signature tankini tummy coverage and control. The bra-like top has adjustable straps and soft molded cups, offering refined support without wires. Its clean neckline and solid structure make it a polished base for mix and match bottoms or even cover-up layering for poolside brunches. 

Lands’ End V‑neckwrap underwire tankini: on sale for $62.21 (25% off)

Original Price: $82.95

This tankini features a wrap front design for tailored support and a sculpting lift. 

This tankini features a wrap front design for tailored support and a sculpting lift.  (Nordstrom)

For those looking for a little more bust support, this Lands’ End tankini features a wrap-front design with a built-in underwire and cup size options for tailored support and a sculpting lift. Its chlorine-resistant, long-torso-friendly cut and flattering V-wrap design offer sleek, functional coverage that’s especially popular among plus‑size or full‑cup shoppers. Don’t forget to add the brand’s tummy control swim skirt to your cart for a complete set. 

Ruched tankini set: $38.99

Featuring a simple ruched square-neck design, this tankini top offers tummy control.

Featuring a simple ruched square-neck design, this tankini top offers tummy control. (Amazon)

This set is a perfect balance of function and femininity, featuring a simple ruched square-neck tankini top paired with high-waisted bottoms. The set smooths and shapes the midsection comfortably, and the adjustable straps and padded bra provide a custom fit. If you want something that’s a little less tummy-hugging and more flowy, consider this stylish option from the same brand. 

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Halter top tankini: on sale for $79.05 (15% off)

Original price: $93

This tankini offers elevated styling with an underwire lift, tailored shaping and a supportive structure. 

This tankini offers elevated styling with an underwire lift, tailored shaping and a supportive structure.  (Amazon)

A more elevated style, this tankini delivers underwire lift and tailored shaping with resort‑ready detailing in bold shades and flattering halter ties. With a refined draped neckline and supportive structure, it feels luxe and travel‑worthy while still being approachable for everyday summer fun. Don’t forget to grab the matching bottoms.

Tommy Bahama halter tankini top: $118

This tankini is chic yet easy‑to‑wear.

This tankini is chic yet easy‑to‑wear. (Tommy Bahama)

With stylish ring accents and a plunging halter neckline, this Tommy Bahama top is chic yet easy-to‑wear, structured enough to support larger bustlines, and soft enough to feel effortless. It has built-in cups and targeted front tummy compression in the brand’s signature sun-protecting fabric. It pairs perfectly with this swim skort for full coverage and all-day comfort.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Tankini with swim shorts set: $36.99

This sporty set has a tankini top plus matching shorts with pockets. 

This sporty set has a tankini top plus matching shorts with pockets.  (Amazon)

This sporty set features a loose top and matching shorts with pockets to stash phones and room keys. It’s made of quick-dry fabric, so you can easily go from the beach to lunch without worrying about sitting in a wetsuit. Just grab a fun and practical beach tote, and you’re ready to go. 

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 