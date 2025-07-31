Tankinis for coverage, support and confidence at the beach

With the ease of a bikini and the confidence of a one-piece, tankinis are flattering, secure and stylish. These two-piece swimwear sets bring a nostalgic edge to beach and pool days, plus customizable support and mix and match flexibility.

Original Price: $66

This Shapermint twist-front halter tankini top is wire‑free for optimal comfort but still supportive thanks to removable cups and an adjustable halter strap. The flattering wrap twist over the bust nips in at the waist, flowing gently over the tummy area, delivering smooth coverage without sacrificing shape. Be sure to pair it with the brand’s high-waisted control bikini bottom for an extra splash of confidence.

It’s business in the front and a party in the back with this Cupshe tankini set. It has a chic high neck for extra support (and coverage for those who burn easily) with a mesh cutout back. The textured fabric adds a subtle touch of luxury, guaranteeing you’ll make a statement at the beach. For more typical tan lines, this high-neck option is also super fashionable.

This tankini top is figure-hugging but still provides that signature tankini tummy coverage and control. The bra-like top has adjustable straps and soft molded cups, offering refined support without wires. Its clean neckline and solid structure make it a polished base for mix and match bottoms or even cover-up layering for poolside brunches.

Original Price: $82.95

For those looking for a little more bust support, this Lands’ End tankini features a wrap-front design with a built-in underwire and cup size options for tailored support and a sculpting lift. Its chlorine-resistant, long-torso-friendly cut and flattering V-wrap design offer sleek, functional coverage that’s especially popular among plus‑size or full‑cup shoppers. Don’t forget to add the brand’s tummy control swim skirt to your cart for a complete set.

This set is a perfect balance of function and femininity, featuring a simple ruched square-neck tankini top paired with high-waisted bottoms. The set smooths and shapes the midsection comfortably, and the adjustable straps and padded bra provide a custom fit. If you want something that’s a little less tummy-hugging and more flowy, consider this stylish option from the same brand.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $93

A more elevated style, this tankini delivers underwire lift and tailored shaping with resort‑ready detailing in bold shades and flattering halter ties. With a refined draped neckline and supportive structure, it feels luxe and travel‑worthy while still being approachable for everyday summer fun. Don’t forget to grab the matching bottoms.

With stylish ring accents and a plunging halter neckline, this Tommy Bahama top is chic yet easy-to‑wear, structured enough to support larger bustlines, and soft enough to feel effortless. It has built-in cups and targeted front tummy compression in the brand’s signature sun-protecting fabric. It pairs perfectly with this swim skort for full coverage and all-day comfort.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

This sporty set features a loose top and matching shorts with pockets to stash phones and room keys. It’s made of quick-dry fabric, so you can easily go from the beach to lunch without worrying about sitting in a wetsuit. Just grab a fun and practical beach tote, and you’re ready to go.