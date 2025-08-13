Las Vegas tourism officials blame tariffs for fewer visitors as others say magic’s gone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials are speaking out after recent reports putting tourism declines in Sin City in the spotlight.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) held its board of directors meeting, addressing various factors that have been impacting tourism.

Steve Hill, LVCVA president, reportedly spoke about the effect that tariffs are having on both returning and potential new visitors.

"Some of the decisions our administration has made around international relations [have] caused a drop in tourism," said Hill, according to local outlet KTNV Las Vegas.

Hill added, "Our international visitation is flat but is making up for a 20+% drop in tourism from Canada, which is our largest international source of visitation."

Circa Resort & Casino CEO Derek Stevens recently told Fox News Digital that international tourism is down across an array of locations.

"I think everyone is in a position where you can say we're missing some of our Canadian friends who aren't visiting this year," said Stevens.

Nevada is among the top five most visited states by Canadians, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

The association warned that the United States could see a 10% reduction in Canadian travel, which is about 2 million fewer visits, according to recent reports.

The LVCVA board recently approved a $20 million sponsorship agreement for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The agreement will extend the race through 2027 – an event that could boost tourism numbers.

The board also discussed developments at the Harry Reid Airport — which has also seen a decline, dropping 4.1% year to date compared to the same time last year, according to the website.

Stevens said he believes the lack of international visitors right now may be due to the overall global economy and exchange rates.

Amid some uncertainty, he said the industry has acknowledged the economy has slowed a bit.

"I think in six months, I would believe that Vegas tourism and our economy overall will be in a much better place," predicted Stevens.

He noted the finalization of trade agreements will provide stability and "set the table going forward."

Robby Starbuck, conservative activist and host of "The Robby Starbuck Show," previously told Fox News Digital it is not just prices that are keeping people out of Vegas these days.

"Now nearly everyone under 40 who bets seems to do it online," Starbuck said.

