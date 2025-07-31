You can eat bread and stay fit: Here are 9 high-fiber options from a health coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bread has been getting a bad "wrap."

Blamed for inflammation, blood sugar spikes, weight gain, type 2 diabetes and even poor mental health, bread has been left behind by many people.

But experts say there can be room for it in our diets – and that it can even be beneficial.

ARCHEOLOGISTS UNEARTH ANCIENT BREAD THAT SURVIVED UNDERGROUND FOR 5,000 YEARS

"You can enjoy a sandwich and still be in great shape," Jacob Zemer, a performance coach and wellness expert from Westchester, New York, told Fox News Digital.

Thanks to today's food science, bread products – including tortillas, bagels and English muffins – can be surprisingly nutritious and don't have to be given up, according to Zemer.

"One of the most important things that you can do from a nutrition standpoint is get fiber in your diet, and a lot of breads these days are high in fiber," he said.

Fiber helps lower bad cholesterol, reduces blood sugar spikes, promotes gut health and digestion and keeps you full.

It's also linked to lower mortality, research has found.

HOW TO MAKE ARTISAN BREAD IF SOURDOUGH IS TOO MUCH OF A COMMITMENT

Ten extra grams can cut the risk of major diseases like heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers by about 10%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Zemer said he looks for breads with at least 4 grams of fiber per slice that are low in calories and sugar.

Women and men should aim for 25 and 38 grams of fiber per day, respectively. But most Americans get only about half of what they need daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As for seed oils – the reason many people disavow processed breads – Zemer said that if most of your diet is made up of whole foods, the small amount in a piece of bread is inconsequential.

BREAKFAST KEY TO MEETING DAILY FIBER NEEDS AMID AMERICAN 'HEALTH CRISIS'

Below are some of his favorites — and how he recommends preparing them.

1. Trader Joe's Carb Savvy Tortillas

One of these whole wheat tortillas has 45 calories, 6 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein.

2. Mission Carb Balance Flour Tortillas

One of these wraps has 70 calories, 17 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein.

3. Hero Classic White Bread

Each slice of bread has 45 calories, 11 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein.

4. Sola Sweet & Buttery Bread

One slice of this white bread has 40 calories, 8 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

5. Joseph's Flax, Oat Bran & Whole Wheat Lavash

The flatbread contains 60 calories, 2 grams of fiber, 6 grams of protein and no sugar.

6. Schmidt Old Tyme 647 White Bread

A slice of the original white bread has 40 calories, 8 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

7. Royo Artisan Bread

One slice of the 30-calorie bread has 11 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein.

8. Schmidt Old Tyme 647 Plain Bagel

One bagel has 160 calories, 20 grams of fiber and 8 grams of protein.

9. Thomas' Light Multi-Grain English Muffins

Each muffin has 100 calories, 8 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein.

Zemer said he likes to load up the bread items with egg whites and veggies in the morning, tuna salad at lunch and grilled chicken for fajitas or a hot honey sandwich at dinner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The key, he said, is enjoying it.

"It's really, really important that you enjoy what you eat," he said. "That's the only way it's sustainable."