Kirk Cameron fights back: Actor and writer pushes libraries for story-hour reading slot following rejections

KIRK FIGHTS BACK - Actor and writer Kirk Cameron is pushing libraries for a story-hour reading slot for his new children's book, "As You Grow," since 50 public libraries in major cities either outright rejected his requests or haven't responded. Continue reading…

'WE HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN' - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage held on the home of fallen Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, who left behind two kids and his wife, Laura, who is pregnant with a third child. Continue reading…

'REAL-LIFE GRINCH' - CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson joined "Fox & Friends" to share tips for safe package deliveries this Christmas season. Continue reading…

'TOO MUCH STUFF' - A Florida mom of four shares smart tips for families to help them clear away "stuff," keep a tidy house — and assist others, too. Continue reading…

'IN AWE' - A video of Hannah Rogers, 31, an American bride, showing her traditional Indian wedding attire to her family has grabbed 12 million views on Instagram. Continue reading...

'DOING THE RIGHT THING' - Two Home Depot employees in Tennessee have tracked down a customer who dropped an envelope filled with cash that was meant to be spent on kids' Christmas gifts. Continue reading...

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Dec. 13, 1989, pop star and songwriting prodigy Taylor Swift is born in Pennsylvania. Continue reading...

CHRISTMAS CRISIS - A man sides with his mother, not his wife, over whether to hang a stocking for his stepson. Here's how Reddit users responded. Continue reading...

HOME IMPROVEMENT? - A Utah couple has gone viral on TikTok after it was revealed that a furry bonus was included in their recent purchase of a new home. Continue reading...

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY - This verse from the Old Testament conveys the power, strength and mystery of God. Here's Isaiah 40:28-29. Continue reading...

CHRISTMAS TREE QUIZ! - See how well you know these famous Christmas trees and more. This fun quiz will keep you guessing. Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Whip up these simple snowball cookies as you entertain family and friends at Christmastime. Try the recipe...

