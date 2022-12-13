Expand / Collapse search
Kirk Cameron fights back: Actor and writer pushes libraries for story-hour reading slot following rejections

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Kirk Cameron is the author of "As You Grow," a new book. Among the lines in the illustrated children's book: "Let your strength and gentleness be what draws others to you." His publisher told Fox News Digital, "We are watching to see if our nation's libraries are more committed to promoting woke ideology than the sharing of knowledge and the free expression of ideas." (Brad Schwartzrock/iStock)

KIRK FIGHTS BACK - Actor and writer Kirk Cameron is pushing libraries for a story-hour reading slot for his new children's book, "As You Grow," since 50 public libraries in major cities either outright rejected his requests or haven't responded. Continue reading…

'WE HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN' - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage held on the home of fallen Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, who left behind two kids and his wife, Laura, who is pregnant with a third child. Continue reading…

'REAL-LIFE GRINCH' - CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson joined "Fox & Friends" to share tips for safe package deliveries this Christmas season. Continue reading…

How to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' Video

'TOO MUCH STUFF' - A Florida mom of four shares smart tips for families to help them clear away "stuff," keep a tidy house — and assist others, too. Continue reading…

'IN AWE' - A video of Hannah Rogers, 31, an American bride, showing her traditional Indian wedding attire to her family has grabbed 12 million views on Instagram. Continue reading...

'DOING THE RIGHT THING' - Two Home Depot employees in Tennessee have tracked down a customer who dropped an envelope filled with cash that was meant to be spent on kids' Christmas gifts. Continue reading... 

Left to right: Alissa Rocchi, operations assistant and store manager, and Adam Adkisson, employee, tracked down the owner of a cash-filled envelope found at Home Depot in Bellevue, Tennessee. (Allison Wilson/iStock)

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Dec. 13, 1989, pop star and songwriting prodigy Taylor Swift is born in Pennsylvania. Continue reading...

CHRISTMAS CRISIS - A man sides with his mother, not his wife, over whether to hang a stocking for his stepson. Here's how Reddit users responded. Continue reading...

HOME IMPROVEMENT? - A Utah couple has gone viral on TikTok after it was revealed that a furry bonus was included in their recent purchase of a new home. Continue reading...

Victoria "Tori" Taillac posted a video on TikTok explaining how she obtained her new cat Loki – which was included in the purchase of her new home in Utah. The footage garnered over half a million views on the platform. (Victoria Taillac)

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY - This verse from the Old Testament conveys the power, strength and mystery of God. Here's Isaiah 40:28-29. Continue reading...

CHRISTMAS TREE QUIZ! - See how well you know these famous Christmas trees and more. This fun quiz will keep you guessing.  Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Whip up these simple snowball cookies as you entertain family and friends at Christmastime. Try the recipe...

Homemade snowball cookies are a sweet treat for Christmastime. (iStock)

