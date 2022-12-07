Ahead of Christmas, Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash: 'Positivity and kindness'

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids.

Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to "do the right thing" after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month.

Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground, Rocchi said.

Inside was exactly seven $100 bills.

At the time of the discovery, Rocchi was attending a meeting so Adkisson got in touch with another manager who had placed the money in a safe place. That manager then alerted the wider leadership team, Rocchi said.

As Rocchi worked the closing shift, she noticed the unclaimed envelope was still sitting in the safe spot.

"If you’ve lost something you go right back [to find it]," Rocchi said of the owner of the envelope. "When they didn’t backtrack I was like, 'Man, they didn’t even think it was here.'"

In an effort to try and find who the envelope belonged to, Rocchi came up with a plan.

She said she made a post on a Facebook community page called Hip Bellevue to spread the word.

Rocchi shared the following announcement with members of the Hip Bellevue Facebook group:

"A very large sum of cash was found in a bank envelope in the Home Depot - on Hwy 70S - we are hope to find the rightful owner. This is a stretch but maybe someone will see this. If this is yours, the bank envelope has distinct markings on it & you must answer specific questions to claim. Please see any manager at the Home Depot to claim."

The envelope had three identifying factors which would help Rocchi determine who owned the cash, she said. The envelope was from Renasant Bank, the envelope contained a specific dollar amount and the initials "JC" were written on the back.

A few hours after sharing her post in the Facebook group, Rocchi received a promising response from a man named Mark.

Mark came forward saying the money belonged to his business partner who he had just paid earlier that day, according to Rocchi.

Mark's partner, with the initials J.C., had been searching for the missing cash-filled envelope, never thinking it would have been found at Home Depot, Rocchi said.

Mark told Rocchi that his business partner was using the money towards his children's Christmas presents, according to Rocchi.

Rocchi said the owner of the cash picked up the envelope the next day and later returned to thank Adkisson in person.

"Never in a million years would I think that for sure we would get [the money to its owner]…it's really amazing to see how a platform really did work out," Rocchi shared.

Rocchi said people have been asking her what inclined her to search for the rightful owner of the cash.

Rocchi said, "good things come when you are leading by those values."

"Doing the right thing really does put positivity in the world," she added. "The more we can put positivity and kindness in the world, that's what I'm a part of."

Rocchi said she's grateful the money was returned to its owner. "[His] kids are now going to have a great Christmas," she added.