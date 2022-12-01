American bride goes viral for family's 'surreal' reaction to her Indian wedding attire

A video of newlywed Hannah Rogers, 31, displaying her traditional Indian wedding attire to her family and friends has garnered 12 million views on Instagram.

People all over the world wished her well on her wedding via the comments section.

Rogers, an immigration attorney based in Los Angeles, was married to Vidhur Goyal on Nov. 18 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at The Jai Mahal Palace in Jaipur, India, she told Fox News Digital.

WEDDING WINNERS 2022: THE BEST 10 STATES FOR WEDDINGS THIS YEAR (DID YOUR STATE MAKE THE LIST?)

After the festivities ended, her makeup artist, Bianca Louzado, shared a video on Instagram of Rogers' family and friends reacting to the "reveal" of her wedding look.

In another video posted on Instagram by Louzado, Rogers' parents see her in her wedding dress for the first time. (SEE the video and the sweet moments it captured at the top of this article.)

This additional video has garnered 5.1 million views.

The reaction to her wedding "has been surreal," Rogers said.

"I learned so much about my husband's family and culture and truly embraced all of it."

Behind the scenes of her picture-perfect moments, however, she worked hard to overcome some obstacles, she said.

WEDDING MISHAP: BRIDE STOPS ENTIRE CEREMONY WHEN SHE FORGETS PART OF HER WEDDING DRESS

"Planning an Indian wedding when my in-laws don’t speak English and we couldn’t communicate much was so challenging, but also the best thing ever," she said.

"I learned so much about my husband's family and culture and truly embraced all of it."

This work "paid off in the best way possible," she said, adding that she is "so happy that all my friends and family and all of his friends and family blended so well together."

Her father, in particular, could not hide his joy at seeing his daughter all dressed up, as the viral video shows.

COUPLES TURN TO ECO-FRIENDLY WEDDING ELEMENTS AS SUSTAINABILITY GROWS MORE POPULAR: REPORT

"When your American family sees you as an Indian Bride," Louzado captioned the video.

"What a beautiful moment, Hannah Rogers. Your family and you are love," the makeup artist added.

"Planning an Indian wedding when my in-laws don’t speak English and we couldn’t communicate much was so challenging, but also the best thing ever."

As for going viral in a foreign country?

Rogers said she was thrilled.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I feel so loved and just in awe of how popular this video has become," she said.

Rogers wore a lehenga, a two-piece outfit consisting of a cropped blouse and a long skirt, typically worn with a long scarf called a dupatta, says Indian clothing rental website Borrow the Bazaar.

Many Indian brides wear red to their weddings as red is symbolic in India as the color of passion, prosperity and new beginnings, says wedding website Brides.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In India, the color white is commonly associated with funerals, so it is not normally worn at weddings.

A thank you for some of the photos in this article goes to Best Man wedding coordinators and the Jai Mahal Palace.