Christmas tree quiz! How well do you know these facts about some of the world's most beloved Christmas trees? Test your knowledge of these famous Christmas trees from around the world in this festive holiday quiz!

What fictional character stole Christmas trees from the town below his cave with the help of his dog Max?

Which well-known film features a Christmas tree with a ringing bell that gives angels their wings?

How large is the Christmas tree in Gubbio, Italy, which holds a Guinness World Record for largest Christmas tree?

"The Great Christmas Tree" in Strasbourg, France, weighs how much?

The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree in London is given to the British people each year by which country?

In which city is the largest floating Christmas tree located?

Which U.S. president celebrated Christmas with the first White House "community" Christmas tree?

How many lights adorn the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in NYC?

In what year did the official Christmas tree tradition at Rockefeller Center begin?

How old is the festive holiday-lit Banyan Tree in Lahaina, Maui?

What is the height of the LED star atop the Dallas Galleria Christmas tree in Texas?

Christmas trees are grown and harvested in all 50 states — true or false?

In what time period was the first Mayor’s Christmas tree in Kansas purchased?

Where was the first Christmas tree displayed in America in 1830?

The Christmas tree in Chandler, Arizona, is made of nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds covered in 45 gallons of white paint — true or false?

