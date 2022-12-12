Bible verse of the day: God's understanding is 'unsearchable,' he gives 'power to the faint'

"Have you not known? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the creator of the ends of the Earth. He does not grow faint or weary; his understanding is unsearchable. He gives power to the faint, and strengthens the powerless" (Isaiah 40:28-29).

This verse from the Old Testament conveys the power, strength and mystery of God.

Who was the prophet Isaiah, deliverer of God's message to his people?

Isaiah is "widely regarded as one of the greatest prophets of the Bible," according to Lifehopeandtruth.com, the Church of God's website.

Isaiah lived in Jerusalem and the prophecies God gave him "were directed toward Israel, Judah and other nations," the site notes.

"Jewish tradition says he was of royal descent," the site continues, "and he may have been a cousin to King Uzziah. This may have given him access to the kings of Judah in Jerusalem."

Isaiah’s style of writing reveals a "well-educated background," the website also says.

"'The International Standard Bible Encyclopedia' states, ‘For versatility of expression and brilliance of imagery Isaiah had no superior, not even a rival,’" they also note.

One South Carolina faith leader said Isaiah, like all human beings, did not always understand God’s ways but used prayer and reflection to trust that God always knows best.

"The prophet Isaiah saw great things, but also saw very perilous things in the course of his life," Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

"There were times when he didn’t know where God was or what he was doing," he continued.

"In those moments, he lifted his heart in prayer and reflected on the goodness and the power of God."

He also said that these thoughts "consoled" the prophet, and "gave him stronger faith."

Fr. Kirby offered a heartfelt prayer for the faithful during this season of Advent.

"Heavenly Father," he prayed, "we ask you to open our minds and hearts. Help us to see your ways and to trust in your goodness. In dark moments, show us your light. In moments of anxiety, grant us your peace. Walk with us. Help us to know your presence. Show us your glory. Amen."

