Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage of fallen Connecticut police sergeant: 'Comfort and connectedness'

A Connecticut family is receiving some generous relief after unimaginable heartbreak.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation officially has paid off the mortgage held on the home of fallen Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte.

DeMonte was shot and killed on Oct. 12, 2022.

It was an apparent ambush attack, according to Tunnel to Towers.

DeMonte, a 10-year veteran of the force, was one of two officers killed in the incident.

He left behind two kids and his pregnant wife, Laura.

Tunnel to Towers chairman and CEO Frank Siller met with the DeMonte family last week to hand-deliver the news that the mortgage on their home is covered.

"There are no words to express my gratitude to Mr. Siller and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation," Laura DeMonte said in a statement.

"To have the freedom to continue forward without the financial burden of a mortgage allows me to spend the most time and energy on my children as possible, which I am so thankful for," she also said.

Laura DeMonte said that in addition to the financial support from T2T, she and her family are now connected with a network of people who "understand and truly care."

"That network reaches so far and wide, and it brings me a great sense of comfort and connectedness during this extremely dark time," she said.

The DeMonte gift came as part of Tunnel to Towers’ annual Season of Hope campaign.

"While it seems that the world has moved on, we have not forgotten her husband's sacrifice." — Tunnel to Towers' CEO Frank Siller

It ensures that families who are facing the holidays without their loved ones always have a place to call home.

"It was important for me to deliver this news in person, to show Laura that while it seems that the world has moved on, we have not forgotten her husband's sacrifice," Siller said in a statement.

"As her family prepares to celebrate the first Christmas without [her husband] Dustin, we want her to know she can stay in the home they shared forever."

Tunnel to Towers has delivered over 200 mortgage-free homes nationwide in 2022 alone.

These efforts are made possible through the foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program.

It directly supports the families of America’s fallen heroes.