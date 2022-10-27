Jeffrey Dahmer-lookalike outfit removed by eBay: See more 'banned' Halloween costumes

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

DONE WITH DAHMER - Reoccurring backlash surrounding the MA-rated Netflix series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," has made its way to Halloween costumes as eBay removed sales of Dahmer-style outfits on its online marketplace. Here's a look at more Halloween costume "bans" over time. Continue reading…

FIN-TASTIC FIND - Photos show a giant, 6,000-pound sunfish, which may have broken a world record for largest bony fish. Continue reading…

NOT SO GOURD - Pumpkin prices are expected to increase due to the drought in America. Here's what to know if you have jack-o'-lantern carving or pumpkin pie plans. Continue reading…

MERMAID MOMENT - Mischief the Mermaid, a 41-year-old mom of three, may be giving Ariel of "The Little Mermaid" a run for her money as she's seen swimming in the ocean, tail and all, in a must-watch video. Continue reading…

HEADS UP! - A breakthrough cure for common baldness could be on the horizon as researchers generate mature hair follicles in a lab. Continue reading…

ALLERGIC TO CATS? - Pet owners can manage severe allergies, said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist in New York City. Here are helpful tips if you still want a feline to join your family. Continue reading…

ADRENALINE SPIKE - Julie Augustine of Destin, Florida, may hve broken a record after polespearing a 37.6-pound fish while freediving at eight months pregnant. Continue reading...

'LIFE-ALTERING' - TJ Foley, a husband, teacher and U.S. Coast Guard Reserve member from Long Island, New York, lost his eye on Oct. 1 after a grinding machine exploded in his home garage. Now, his community is coming to his aid. Continue reading…

CATHOLIC SCHOOL COMFORT - Laura Camisa, a mom of two daughters from New York, appeared on "Fox & Friends" to share how her kids benefited since making the switch to Catholic school. Continue reading...

'HE'LL STEAL YOUR HEART' - Hercules, a two-year-old German shepherd mix, is currently up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in West Los Angeles. Learn more about this pup who needs a home. Continue reading...

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Oct. 27, 1858, Teddy Roosevelt, the youngest American president, war hero, environmentalist, progressive icon, is born in New York City – yet, his legacy has been attacked in recent years. Continue reading…

PIE QUIZ - We all love pie, but do we really know everything about it? Try this entertaining lifestyle quiz to learn more. Test your knowledge...

BYE BYE, BLANKET HOGS - One woman's clever TikTok tutorial on how to make a bed could forever banish couples' blanket-sharing woes. Continue reading…

HERE'S THE BEEF! - A new survey finds that steak remains our nation's favorite food, with two out of three Americans saying they'd choose the meat as their final meal. Continue reading…

ALL HALLOWS EVE - Do you know the origins of Halloween? Here's the rich history behind America's spookiest holiday, celebrated each year on Oct. 31. Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - Starbucks customers and baristas are taking inspiration from Disney’s "Hocus Pocus" with drink recipes that embody the Halloween film franchise and its witchy cast of characters. Try the recipe…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION