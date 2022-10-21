German shepherd mix named Hercules needs a home: He'll 'steal your heart'

A dog in Los Angeles that's looking for a new family wears his courageous name well.

Hercules, a two-year-old German shepherd mix, is currently up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in West Los Angeles.

The young pup originally came to Best Friends from Merced County Animal Services in California.

ADORABLE LABRADOR RETRIEVER MIX RESCUED FROM HURRICANE IAN AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION IN NEW JERSEY

Members of the Best Friends staff shared with Fox News Digital that Hercules can come off as a bit shy at first — but potential adopters shouldn’t be fooled.

"He will absolutely steal your heart with his sweet demeanor," the shelter's team said.

"He is super smart and loves to train."

Hercules already knows how to walk well on a leash. He loves to play with toys and splash around in pools.

As much as the German shepherd mix also loves to play with his humans, he enjoys play dates with other dogs, too.

BEAUTIFUL BRINDLE DOG AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION IN NEW JERSEY: ‘OLD SCHOOL’ CHARMER

"Hercules is an absolute dream of a dog," the Best Friends staff said.

Interested in adopting Hercules? Email adoptla@bestfriends.org with your inquiry.

Best Friends Animal Society will be putting on its annual Strut Your Mutt fundraising walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

The event — back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic — raises money to save the lives of homeless pets in an attempt to make the country no-kill by 2025, according to a press release about the special occasion.

Fundraising efforts will be celebrated with a group dog walk at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills, California.

Participants are encouraged to bring their dogs for a stroll to save lives as Best Friends aims to hit its Los Angeles fundraising goal of $350,000.

RETRIEVER MIX IN CALIFORNIA RESCUED AFTER LEG INJURY IS LOOKING FOR A FOREVER HOME

The national fundraising goal for Strut Your Mutt is $1.3 million.

The event will be emceed by California-based comedians Galina Rivera and Julia Austin, as well as actress and pet adoption advocate Lauren Ash, who will provide on-site inspiration.

"Participants are also eligible to win Best Kisser, Best Costume and Best Trick contests and strut away with Best Friends swag," the release detailed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Best Friends has been helping local animal rescue groups and shelters for more than 26 years to raise funds for their lifesaving work through Strut Your Mutt walks around the country."