Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Mermaid moment: Woman teaches people 'how to be' an ocean mermaid

Meet Mischief the Mermaid — a 41-year-old mermaid and mom of three

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
close
Must-watch video: Mermaid is shown swimming in ocean Video

Must-watch video: Mermaid is shown swimming in ocean

Mischief the Mermaid — a 41-year-old named Emma Harper — teaches "mermaiding" in the U.K. for a living.

Arguably one of the most popular mermaids in the world is Ariel from the Disney classic "The Little Mermaid."

However — Ariel may need to move over.

Mischief the Mermaid may be giving Ariel a run for her money. Meet Emma Harper — an ocean mermaid instructor from Cornwall, in the United Kingdom.

She's called Mischief the Mermaid. 

MERMAIDING GROWS IN POPULARITY AMONG SWIMMING PROFESSIONALS, HOBBYISTS

The 41-year-old mother of three told Fox News Digital that she started "mermaiding" years ago — after her father died — to try and heal at sea.

"When my skills of performance, creativity and free diving found a home together, it was fate," she said. 

Emma Harper can dive to depths of 65 feet while holding her breath for up to four minutes, she said.

Emma Harper can dive to depths of 65 feet while holding her breath for up to four minutes, she said. (Kennedy News/Rita Hencke )

She spends most of her time in the ocean, claiming she fills the water with "mermagic" by instructing others on how to be a mermaid. 

Harper said more and more people are interested in taking up the hobby. 

FLORIDA'S WEEKI WACHEE, KNOWN FOR ITS MERMAIDS, DISSOLVED 54 YEARS AFTER ITS CREATION

"The wave of mermaid magic is happening — the mermaids are assembling," she said. 

Meet the real-life mermaid who swims in the open sea all year round. 

Meet the real-life mermaid who swims in the open sea all year round.  (Kennedy News/@atlantic_surf_photography)

"These [sessions] help with ocean confidence and learning about the sea and how healing it is."

Harper said she has to stay physically fit in order to do her job successfully, even in cold-water temperatures throughout the year. 

"I need to be in the sea most days to keep acclimated to the U.K. water temperatures. I can’t have hot baths anymore," she said. 

REAL LIFE 'MERMAID' SWIMS WITH WHALES FOR A GOOD CAUSE

The mermaid also has some impressive breath-holding skills, saying she can hold her breath underwater for four minutes. 

"I can hold my breath for four minutes, but I want to do six minutes in the future," she said. 

Emma Harper, aka Mischief the Mermaid, spends "most of her time" in the open sea swimming, filling the water "with mermagic" by teaching others how to safely be a mermaid. 

Emma Harper, aka Mischief the Mermaid, spends "most of her time" in the open sea swimming, filling the water "with mermagic" by teaching others how to safely be a mermaid.  (Kennedy News/Katie Richards )

Harper can also dive very far down into the water, saying her first dive ever took her 49 feet below sea level.

She has since worked up to a 65-foot dive all while swimming with a 35 lb. silicone tail dubbed "Pollock."

As for what her three boys think about mom’s job? 

It’s encouraged them to be in the water as well, she said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One is starting his scuba training in [the] spring, one is a natural free diver and wants a tail, and one is so tall [that] he’s my security," she said. 

Harper also promotes ocean conservation and practices keeping her distance from marine life, she said. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 