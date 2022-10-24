Starbucks customers and 'Hocus Pocus' fans make witchy drink recipes inspired by the movies

Starbucks customers and baristas are taking inspiration from Disney’s "Hocus Pocus" with drink recipes that embody the Halloween film franchise and its witchy cast of characters.

These beverage creations are being shared on social media platforms with hashtags and mentions of a "Starbucks secret menu" or "Starbucks menu hack," and they’ve attracted millions of views from movie and coffee fans.

For example, food and lifestyle blog Totally The Bomb created a Hocus Pocus Latte last year, which has been tested and re-shared by TikTok users.

The recipe is made with an iced pumpkin spice latte base and is blended with white mocha sauce, apple brown sugar syrup, cinnamon dolce topping and caramel drizzle.

‘Hocus Pocus Latte’ recipe from totallythebomb.com 1. Order a venti iced pumpkin spice latte 2. Request two pumps of white mocha sauce 3. Request two pumps of apple brown sugar syrup 4. Request cinnamon dolce topping 5. Request extra caramel drizzle

"The drink is very fall-tasting," Brittanie Pyper of Sandy, Utah, content and communications manager at Totally The Bomb, wrote in an email to Fox News Digital.

"It's got a base of pumpkin spice with subtle hints of apple and white chocolate," she continued.

The full story behind the recipe can be found on totallythebomb.com/hocus-pocus-latte-from-starbucks.

Other social media users have shared original drink recipes inspired by the witches of "Hocus Pocus" – the Sanderson Sisters.

Bette Midler played the role of Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker played the role of Sarah Sanderson and Kathy Najimy played the role of Mary Sanderson in the original 1993 film.

The trio reprised their roles in the 2022 sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," which may have contributed to the resurgence of Hocus Pocus drink recipes at Starbucks along with seasonal Halloween demand.

Mariam, a 21-year-old content creator on TikTok who worked at a Target-based Starbucks location in Michigan until recently, went viral on the video-sharing app for the three drinks she made after the three witches.

The Winifred Drink she made is a simple iced matcha latte with extra dark caramel drizzle poured on the side of the cup and on top of the green blend.

Mariam’s Winifred Drink – the most popular of the three – has been viewed nearly three million times and has been liked by more than 165,600 TikTok users.

Her Sarah Sanderson Drink is an iced passion tea made with four pumps of vanilla syrup and soy milk. The recipe has been viewed more than 159,500 times on TikTok.

The Mary Sanderson Drink she created is a strawberry Frappuccino made with white mocha, which has been viewed more than 85,800 times.

"I’m both a fan of the movies and also made them in honor of the new movie," Mariam, who declined to give her surname for privacy reasons, told Fox News Digital via text.

Mariam has shared hundreds of other Starbucks drink recipes to her TikTok account @PeachieMariam. She began documenting recipes in 2020 and has grown her TikTok audience to 310,400 followers.