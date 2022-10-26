Allergic to cats? What allergy sufferers should know before bringing home a feline friend

Cats of all sizes and colors may be super cute — and many will celebrate them on National Cat Day, on Oct. 29, 2022 — but they can also make it hard for some people to breathe.

More than 15% of the U.S. population is allergic to pet dander, according to experts, which can make it difficult for animal lovers to be perfect pet parents.

Allergy and Asthma Network allergist and immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh of New York City, in an interview with Fox News Digital, explained how the likelihood of being allergic to pets often coincides with other seasonal allergies.

"About 50 million Americans suffer with environmental allergies, and pet allergies are included," she said.

"So, many people who are allergic to pollen, dust mites [and] mold may also be allergic to their cat or their dog."

Parikh stressed that asthma symptoms such as coughing and having trouble breathing can be stirred up by pets, since the most common trigger for asthma are these airborne allergies.

The New York City-based allergist emphasized that cat allergies do tend to be more persistent, since it is a "very sticky allergen."

"Even on remote islands where there are not any cats, we found cat allergen there," she said.

"So, people who are looking into getting a cat need to understand that this allergen really sticks and travels with you."

Still, just because a cat allergy is present doesn’t mean bringing home a new feline friend is out of the question.

"There is a way for your cat allergies and your love of cats to coexist," Parikh said. "But you have to be smart about it."

Potential cat parents who are looking to dodge severe allergies should consider smaller cat breeds, since they tend to give off fewer allergens, said Parikh.

"I would opt for a smaller cat," she said. "A shorter-haired cat … has less dander."

"There’s no such thing as completely hypoallergenic, but there are certain species in certain cats that may carry less of the allergen," she said.

Cat allergens can also be found in their saliva — so Parikh said that avoiding allergies 100% is not possible.

Parikh recommended that anyone interested in getting a cat should be tested for allergies before bringing one home.

Depending on the severity of the allergy, Parikh listed a few treatment options for keeping allergies at bay, including the use of air purifiers and taking allergy pills.

"HEPA air purifiers are very good at filtering animal dander, so I would definitely keep that in the rooms where you spend the most time, especially the bedroom," she said.

Parikh also recommended keeping cats out of the bedroom — since people spend most of their time in this space while sleeping.

The allergist emphasized that other treatments such as antihistamines, eye drops and nasal sprays can be helpful for subduing allergy symptoms.

People who suffer from asthma may also need to use an inhaler, since the condition "can be dangerous" if left untreated.

But the best treatment recommended by Parikh is a technique called desensitization, which is a series of allergy shots that slowly reduce sensitivity to pet allergens over time.

"I like to think of it as going to the gym for your immune system," she said.

"It doesn’t work immediately, but it’s actually the frequency and consistency that over time trains your immune system to basically become tolerant of the cat."

"I strongly encourage it for pet owners," she said.

Patients may see improvements a few months after starting treatment, said Parikh.

The shots contain small amounts of cat allergen that increase with each dose — so that people build up resistance to allergic reactions, Parikh explained.

Desensitization patients are put on a weekly shot regimen for six to eight months, which are then reduced to monthly injections for at least the next two years.

"It’s the closest we can get to a cure," she said. "This is actually making your own immune system stop reacting to the allergen."

Parikh said it’s important for people with severe allergies and asthma symptoms to see a professional for treatment — since death can be common in untreated conditions.

Some asthmatic warning symptoms that could indicate the need for medical attention include coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, chest pain and breathing trouble.

"A lot of people underestimate how serious and dangerous asthma can be," she said.

"But there’s an opportunity here to address all the allergies at once and treat them."