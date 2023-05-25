Jazz up chili night with slow cooker 'Frito pie': Try the recipe

Looking for something to make for dinner that’s easy to assemble and endlessly versatile?

Consider whipping up Frito pie by Melanie Cagle of the southern food blog, The Cagle Diaries.

"Crock-Pot Frito Pie is actually a dish inspired by my kids’ love for all things Fritos," says Cagle of Houma, Louisiana.

"I love the fact I can throw all the ingredients into the Crock-Pot and let it cook low and slow all day—while we go to work."

Cagle recommends using Mexene Chili Powder mix in lieu of reaching for several spice jars.

"It has the perfect balanced blend of cumin and chili that we love for our chili," she said.

When it comes to toppings, Cagle suggests using whatever your favorite chili toppings are (think sour cream, avocados, green onions and cilantro).

'Crock-Pot Frito Pie' by Melanie Cagle of The Cagle Diaries

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4 Hours (High); 8 Hours (Low)

Ingredients:

2 lb Ground Beef

1 onion, diced

1 large celery rib, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 (28oz) can chili beans

1 cup beef broth

1 (15oz) can chopped tomatoes

1 (15oz) can tomato sauce

2 tablespoons Mexene Chili Powder (or seasoning of choice)

1 large bag Frito Corn Chips

Favorite Toppings (optional)

Directions:

1. Brown the ground beef in a large skillet until no pink remains.

2. While the ground beef is browning add the remaining ingredients to a 6 Quart (or larger) Crock Pot.

3. Drain the ground beef and add to the Crock Pot with the other ingredients.

4. Cover and cook on high for four hours (or low for eight hours).

5. Serve over corn chips, with favorite toppings (e.g. grated cheese, sour cream, avocado, jalapenos, etc.)

This original recipe is owned by thecaglediaries.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.